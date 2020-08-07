Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
HMS Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

  • 2Q'20 Total Revenue of $142.7 Million, (-15.2%) vs. 2Q'19; YTD'20 Total Revenue -0.7% vs. YTD'19 
  • 2Q'20 Net income of $6.6 Million vs. $29.1 Million in 2Q'19; YTD'20 Net Income -60.4% vs. YTD'19
  • 2Q'20 GAAP EPS of $0.07 Per Diluted Share vs. $0.33 per Diluted Share in 2Q'19
  • 2Q'20 Adjusted EPS of $0.19 Per Diluted Share vs. $0.34 per Diluted Share in 2Q'19 (excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release Benefit)
  • 2Q'20 Adjusted EBITDA of $27.8 Million, (-41.6%) vs. 2Q'19; YTD'20 Adjusted EBITDA -15.5% vs. YTD'19 (excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release Benefit)

/EIN News/ -- IRVING, Texas, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMS Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: HMSY) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“HMS is showing its organizational agility and financial strength, and the fundamentals of our business remain strong as our nation and the world continue to address the circumstances surrounding COVID-19,” said Bill Lucia, Chairman and CEO. “With lower utilization rates, client work pauses, and shifts in industry focus, COVID-19 had a negative impact on our Company's second quarter financial performance, with revenue, net income and adjusted EBITDA declining on both a sequential and year-over-year basis. Despite these challenges, we maintained robust cash flows, with cash and cash equivalents up 38.6% since the end of 2019 to reach $193 million at the end of the second quarter.

“Our organization moved swiftly to remain fully operational in support of our clients while protecting our employees' health and safety. We continue to invest in our business to bolster future growth as well as deliver strong client value to meet the industry's evolving needs. We believe strong cost containment and clinical outcome capabilities are going to grow in importance both during and after this health crisis, particularly as State budgets are pressured due to lower revenue and higher Medicaid costs.

“Regardless of the recent headwinds we have encountered, we remain well positioned to deliver value to our clients and our business outlook for the second half of 2020 and full year 2021 remains positive. We are seeing signs of improving healthcare utilization and other trends that should be beneficial for the HMS business. For example, elective procedures are beginning to increase; Medicaid enrollment is rising due primarily to higher unemployment; and, our Payment Integrity business line is expected to improve during the third quarter as CMS and other clients are lifting pauses on certain medical record requests and audits enacted during a COVID-19 emergency period to reduce administrative burden on hospitals,” Lucia concluded.

Second Quarter

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2020 was $142.7 million, compared to total revenue of $168.2 million in the prior year second quarter (-15.2%). 2Q 2019 included $10.5 million in revenue as the Company released its remaining contract-related balances under its original Medicare RAC Contract (the “2Q 2019 Reserve Release”). Revenue in the second quarter of 2020 from the Accent business, which was acquired at the end of 2019, was $10.8 million. Organic revenue in the second quarter of 2020, excluding Accent and the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, declined 16.4%.

Coordination of Benefits (COB) revenue was $106.7 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $105.1 million in the prior year second quarter (+1.6%). Organic COB revenue, excluding Accent, was $95.9 million (-8.8%) due to lower claim volumes resulting from circumstances related to COVID-19.

Payment Integrity (PI) revenue was $24.4 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $49.1 million in the prior year second quarter (-50.3%). Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, total PI revenue decreased 36.8% compared to the prior year quarter due to lower claim volumes, primarily driven by temporary suspension or reduction of certain client contract work resulting from circumstances related to COVID-19, as previously disclosed. 

Population Health Management (PHM) revenue was $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $14.0 million in the prior year second quarter (-17.6%) due to the suspension of certain consumer engagement programs primarily related to COVID-19 circumstances which more than offset an increase in COVID-19-specific program activities.

Net income in the second quarter of 2020 was $6.6 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, compared to net income of $29.1 million, or $0.33 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net income in the second quarter of 2019 included a net benefit of $0.07 per diluted share related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2020 was $27.8 million, compared to $47.6 million excluding a net benefit of $8.2 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release in the prior year second quarter (-41.6%).

Adjusted EPS in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $0.34 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2019 excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release of $0.07 per diluted share (-44.1%). 

Six Months Ended

Total revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $314.1 million, compared to $316.1 million in the prior year period (-0.7%). For the six months ended June 30, 2019, total revenue included $10.5 million from the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release. Revenue in the six months ended June 30, 2020 from the Accent business was $21.7 million. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and revenue from the Accent business, total revenue decreased 4.3% compared to the prior year period.

COB revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $224.8 million, compared to $210.9 million in the prior year period (+6.6%). Organic COB revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020, excluding Accent, was $203.1 million (-3.7%).

PI revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $63.7 million, compared to $76.8 million in the prior year period (-17.1%). Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, total PI revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020, decreased 4.0% compared to the prior year period. PHM revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $25.6 million, compared to $28.3 million in the prior year period (-9.8%).

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $19.3 million, or $0.21 per diluted share, compared to $48.7 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, net income included $0.07 per diluted share related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and discrete tax benefits recorded in the first quarter of 2019 totaling $0.07 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $74.9 million, compared to $96.8 million in the prior year period, which included a net benefit of $8.2 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release (-22.6%). Excluding this benefit, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.5% compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.51 per diluted share. Adjusted EPS was $0.75 per diluted share in the comparable prior year period, including $0.07 per diluted share related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and discrete tax benefits recorded in the first quarter of 2019 totaling $0.07 per diluted share. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and discrete tax item in 2019, adjusted EPS for the first six months of 2020 was $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $0.61 per diluted share in the prior year period (-16.4%).

Cash Flow and Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $65.8 million compared to $78.1 million in the first six months of 2019. Capital expenditures were $11.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to $8.4 million in the comparable prior year period.

The Company's balance sheet at June 30, 2020 included $193.1 million of cash and cash equivalents and $240.0 million in outstanding bank debt, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $139.3 million and outstanding bank debt of $240.0 million at December 31, 2019.


Financial Guidance

The Company revised its full year 2020 financial guidance, as follows:

($ in millions) Reported FY
2019		   Adjusted FY
2019		   Revised
 FY 2020
Guidance 		  Y - Y % Change
from Adjusted
FY 2019
Total Revenue $ 626     $ 616   (1)   $ 680 - 690   10.5 - 12.1%
Net Income $ 87     $ 69   (2)   $ 66 - 74   (4.3) - 7.2%
Adjusted EBITDA $ 180     $ 164   (3)   $ 177 - 187   7.9 - 14.0%

(1) Reported FY 2019 revenue includes $10.5 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release. Including the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, total FY 2020 revenue growth is expected to be 8.6 - 10.2%. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, then total FY 2020 revenue growth is expected to be 10.5 - 12.1%.

(2) Reported FY 2019 net income includes $6.0 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, $5.6 million related to the 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment and $6.5 million related to discrete tax benefits. Including the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release, 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment and discrete tax benefits, then FY 2020 net income growth is expected to be (24.1) - (14.9)%. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment, net income growth is expected to be (4.3) - 7.2%.

(3) Reported 2019 adjusted EBITDA includes $8.2 million related to the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and $7.7 million related to the 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment. Including the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment, adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be (1.7) - 3.9%. Excluding the 2Q 2019 Reserve Release and 3Q 2019 Gain on Investment, then FY 2020 adjusted EBITDA growth is expected to be 7.9 - 14.0%.

Key assumptions underlying the Company's revised full year 2020 financial guidance include:

  • Depreciation and amortization of approximately $50 million
  • Stock-based compensation expense of approximately $24 million
  • Integration-related costs of approximately $8-10 million
  • Net interest expense of approximately $7 million
  • An effective tax rate of 23-25%
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $30-35 million
  • The anticipated impact of COVID-19 on the Company's revenue opportunities

About HMS

HMS advances the healthcare system by helping healthcare organizations reduce costs and improve health outcomes. Through our industry-leading technology, analytics and engagement solutions, we save billions of dollars annually while helping consumers lead healthier lives. HMS provides a broad range of payment accuracy and population health management solutions that help move the healthcare system forward. Visit us at www.hms.com and follow us on Twitter at @HMSHealthcare.

Trademarks

HMS and the HMS logo are registered trademarks of HMS Holdings Corp. and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor Statement

The financial results in this press release reflect preliminary, unaudited results, which are not final until the Company’s Form 10-Q is filed. This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements relate to our current expectations, projections and assumptions about our business, the economy and future events or conditions. They do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” "assumes," “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “future,” “intends,” “likely,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “potential,” “projects,” “seeks,” “strategy,” “targets,” “trends,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” and variations of such terms and similar expressions and references to guidance, although some forward-looking statements may be expressed differently. In particular, these include statements relating to, among other things, the possible effects of COVID-19; our future actions, business plans, objectives and prospects; and our future operating or financial performance and projections, including our updated full year guidance for 2020. Factors or events that could cause actual results to differ may emerge from time to time and are difficult to predict. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results may differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any of these forward-looking statements. 

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences, include, but are not limited to: the course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the responses to the pandemic, and their effects on our business and operations, including those of our customers and partners, and general economic, business and market conditions; our ability to execute our business plans and growth strategy; our ability to innovate, develop or implement new or enhanced solutions or services; the nature of acquisition, investment, strategic relationship and divestiture opportunities we are pursuing, and our ability to successfully execute on such opportunities; our ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and operations and realize synergies; significant and increased competition related to our solutions and services; variations in our results of operations; our ability to accurately forecast the revenue under our contracts and solutions; our ability to protect our systems from damage, interruption or breach, and to maintain effective information and technology systems and networks, including during a catastrophic or extraordinary event, such as COVID-19; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, proprietary technology, information processes, and know-how; our failure to maintain a high level of customer retention or the unexpected reduction in scope or termination of key contracts with major customers; customer dissatisfaction or our non-compliance with contractual provisions or regulatory requirements; our failure to meet performance standards triggering significant costs or liabilities under our contracts; our inability to manage our relationships with data sources and suppliers; our reliance on subcontractors and other third party providers and parties to perform services; our ability to secure future contracts and favorable contract terms through the competitive bidding process; pending or threatened litigation; unfavorable outcomes in legal proceedings; our success in attracting and retaining qualified employees and members of our management team; our ability to generate sufficient cash to cover our interest and principal payments under our credit facility; changes in tax laws, regulations or guidance and unexpected changes in our effective tax rate; unanticipated increases in the number or amount of claims for which we are self-insured; accounting changes or revisions; political, economic and foreign exchange conditions and other risks relating to our international operations; changes in the healthcare environment or healthcare financing system, including regulatory, budgetary or political actions that affect healthcare spending or the practices and operations of healthcare organizations; our failure to comply with applicable laws and regulations governing individual privacy and information security, domestically and internationally, or to protect such information from theft and misuse; our ability to comply with current and future legal and regulatory requirements; negative results of government or customer reviews, audits or investigations; state or federal limitations related to outsourcing of certain government programs or functions; restrictions on bidding or performing certain work due to perceived conflicts of interests; the market price of our common stock and lack of dividend payments; anti-takeover provisions in our corporate governance documents; and other factors, risks and uncertainties described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as may be required by law, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)

  Three Months Ended
June 30, 		  Six Months Ended
June 30,
  2020   2019   2020   2019
Revenue $ 142,654     $ 168,182     $ 314,066     $ 316,135  
Cost of services:              
Compensation 62,394     58,322     129,849     115,775  
Direct project and other operating expenses 22,984     20,742     47,879     40,941  
Information technology 15,125     12,316     30,028     25,420  
Occupancy 4,190     4,052     8,552     8,131  
Amortization of acquisition related software and intangible assets 5,564     4,166     11,069     8,332  
Total cost of services 110,257     99,598     227,377     198,599  
Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,781     28,036     62,620     57,282  
Total operating expenses 137,038     127,634     289,997     255,881  
Operating income 5,616     40,548     24,069     60,254  
Interest expense (1,947 )   (2,853 )   (4,209 )   (5,702 )
Interest income 24     966     258     2,080  
Other income 2,219         2,871      
Income before income taxes 5,912     38,661     22,989     56,632  
Income taxes (701 )   9,561     3,694     7,890  
Net income $ 6,613     $ 29,100     $ 19,295     $ 48,742  
               
Basic income per common share:              
Net income per common share -- basic $ 0.07     $ 0.34     $ 0.22     $ 0.56  
Diluted income per common share:              
Net income per common share -- diluted $ 0.07     $ 0.33     $ 0.21     $ 0.55  
Weighted average shares:              
Basic 88,244     85,956     88,328     86,524  
Diluted 89,834     87,858     89,842     88,843  



HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

  June 30, 2020   December 31, 2019
Assets (unaudited)    
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 193,071     $ 139,268  
Accounts receivable, net 212,700     223,443  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 26,147     30,925  
Income tax receivable 1,230     3,210  
Deferred financing costs, net 564     564  
Total current assets 433,712     397,410  
Property and equipment, net 84,592     86,947  
Goodwill 594,561     599,351  
Intangible assets, net 124,433     131,849  
Operating lease right-of-use assets 15,037     17,493  
Deferred financing costs, net 827     1,109  
Other assets 18,588     10,117  
Total assets $ 1,271,750     $ 1,244,276  
       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $ 89,355     $ 97,747  
Liability for appeals 5,538     3,570  
Total current liabilities 94,893     101,317  
Long-term liabilities:      
Revolving credit facility 240,000     240,000  
Operating lease liabilities 12,414     14,881  
Net deferred tax liabilities 25,391     25,587  
Other liabilities 8,783     7,626  
Total long-term liabilities 286,588     288,094  
Total liabilities 381,481     389,411  
Commitments and contingencies      
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred stock -- $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued      
Common stock -- $0.01 par value; 175,000,000 shares authorized;102,173,154 shares issued and 88,509,960 shares outstanding at June 30, 2020; 101,766,468 shares issued and 88,103,566 shares outstanding at December 31, 2019 1,022     1,018  
Capital in excess of par value 496,069     479,964  
Retained earnings 528,754     509,459  
Treasury stock, at cost: 13,663,194 shares at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019 (135,576 )   (135,576 )
Total shareholders' equity 890,269     854,865  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,271,750     $ 1,244,276  



HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)

  Six Months Ended June 30,
  2020   2019
Operating activities:      
Net income $ 19,295     $ 48,742  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and software 16,333     15,989  
Amortization of intangible assets 7,416     4,677  
Amortization of deferred financing costs 282     282  
Stock-based compensation expense 17,950     15,781  
Deferred income taxes (196 )   4,588  
Noncash lease expense 2,456     2,366  
Release of estimated liability for appeals, net     (10,478 )
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable 13,040     (2,062 )
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,778     (363 )
Other assets (8,471 )   (1,200 )
Income taxes receivable 1,980     9,386  
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,603 )   (7,235 )
Operating lease liabilities (2,467 )   (2,952 )
Liability for appeals 1,968     605  
Net cash provided by operating activities 65,761     78,126  
Investing activities:      
Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired 1,530      
Purchases of property and equipment (3,143 )   (945 )
Investment in capitalized software (8,359 )   (7,465 )
Net cash used in investing activities (9,972 )   (8,410 )
Financing activities:      
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,619     26,998  
Payments of tax withholdings on behalf of employees for net-share settlements (3,460 )   (6,947 )
Payments on capital lease obligations (145 )   (36 )
Net cash (used in)/provided by financing activities (1,986 )   20,015  
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 53,803     89,731  
Cash and Cash Equivalents      
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 139,268     178,946  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 193,071     $ 268,677  
       
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:      
Cash paid for income taxes/(refunds received), net of refunds $ 1,107     $ (6,509 )
Cash paid for interest $ 2,319     $ 5,524  
       
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash activities:      
Change in balance of accrued property and equipment purchases $ (2,476 )   $ 250  



HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except percentages) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Net income $ 6,613     $ 29,100  
       
Net interest expense 1,923     1,887  
Income taxes (701 )   9,561  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 12,046     10,397  
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 19,881     50,945  
Stock-based compensation expense 4,440     4,802  
Transaction and integration costs 3,476     27  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,797     $ 55,774  
% of Revenue 19.5 %   33.2 %
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release benefit $ 27,797     $ 47,574  
% of Revenue 19.5 %   30.2 %



  Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except percentages) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Net income $ 19,295     $ 48,742  
       
Net interest expense 3,951     3,622  
Income taxes 3,694     7,890  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 23,749     20,666  
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 50,689     80,920  
Stock-based compensation expense 17,950     15,781  
Transaction and integration costs 6,240     107  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 74,879     $ 96,808  
% of Revenue 23.8 %   30.6 %
Adjusted EBITDA, excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release benefit $ 74,879     $ 88,608  
% of Revenue 23.8 %   29.0 %



HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EPS (Diluted) and Adjusted EPS (Diluted)

  Three Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Net income $ 6,613     $ 29,100  
       
Stock-based compensation expense 4,440     4,802  
Transaction and integration costs 3,476     27  
Amortization of acquisition related software and intangible assets 5,564     4,166  
Income tax related to adjustments¹ (3,410 )   (2,385 )
       
Adjusted net income $ 16,683     $ 35,710  
       
Weighted average common shares, diluted 89,834     87,858  
       
Diluted EPS $ 0.07     $ 0.33  
Diluted adjusted EPS $ 0.19     $ 0.41  
       
Reserve release benefit² $     $ 0.07  
Diluted adjusted EPS excluding 2Q 2019 Reserve Release benefit $ 0.19     $ 0.34  



  Six Months Ended
(in thousands, except per share amounts) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Net income $ 19,295     $ 48,742  
       
Stock-based compensation expense 17,950     15,781  
Transaction and integration costs 6,240     107  
Amortization of acquisition related software and intangible assets 11,069     8,332  
Income tax related to adjustments¹ (8,921 )   (6,414 )
       
Adjusted net income $ 45,633     $ 66,548  
       
Weighted average common shares, diluted 89,842     88,843  
       
Diluted EPS³ $ 0.21     $ 0.55  
Diluted adjusted EPS³ $ 0.51     $ 0.75  
       
Discrete tax benefits $     $ 0.07  
Reserve release benefit² $     $ 0.07  
Diluted adjusted EPS excluding Reserve Release and discrete tax benefits $ 0.51     $ 0.61  


(1) Tax effect of adjustments is computed as the pre-tax effect of the adjustments multiplied by the adjusted annual effective tax rate at period end.

(2) The reserve release benefit of $0.07 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 are net of income tax of approximately $0.03 per diluted share.

(3) Diluted EPS and Diluted Adjusted EPS included a $0.07 per diluted share discrete tax benefit primarily related to the exercise of employee stock options for the six months ended June 30, 2019.




HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (Trailing twelve months)

  Trailing Twelve Months Ended
(in thousands) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Net income $ 57,777     $ 100,707  
       
Net interest expense 7,195     8,469  
Income taxes 12,942     3,157  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 46,067     48,730  
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 123,981     161,063  
Stock-based compensation expense 24,070     23,080  
Transaction and integration costs 9,729     107  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 157,780     $ 184,250  

Reconciliation of Total Debt to Net Leverage Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Total Debt (revolving credit facility)⁴ $ 240,000     $ 240,000  
Cash and cash equivalents (193,071 )   (268,677 )
Total net debt $ 46,929     $ (28,677 )
       
Net income⁵ $ 57,777     $ 100,707  
Adjusted EBITDA⁶ $ 157,780     $ 184,250  
Net leverage ratio⁷ 0.30     (0.16 )

(4) Total Debt consists of the outstanding principal under our senior secured revolving credit facility
(5) Trailing twelve months Net income
(6) Trailing twelve months Adjusted EBITDA
(7) The Company's net leverage ratio is calculated by dividing total net debt by trailing twelve months' Adjusted EBITDA



HMS HOLDINGS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
(unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow

  Three Months Ended
(In thousands) June 30, 2020   June 30, 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 48,667     $ 49,604  
Purchases of property and equipment (1,465 )   (576 )
Investment in capitalized software (5,020 )   (3,844 )
       
Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 42,182     $ 45,184  

The Company believes the non-GAAP free cash flow financial measures presented in this press release provide useful information regarding how much cash flow is available, after purchases of property and equipment and investment in capitalized software, to be used for working capital needs or for other opportunities. It should not be inferred that the entire non-GAAP free cash flow amount is available for discretionary expenditures. These non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.



Reconciliation of Revised Financial Guidance for Full Year 2020 Net Income to Projected 2020 EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

  Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2020
  Estimated Range
  Current Guidance   Prior Guidance
(in millions) Low   High   Low   High
Net Income $ 66     $ 74     $ 62     $ 74  
               
Net interest expense $ 7     $ 7     $ 6     $ 6  
Income taxes 20     24     26     29  
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and intangible assets 50     50     50     50  
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 143     $ 155     $ 144     $ 159  
Stock-based compensation expense 24     24     23     23  
Transaction and Integration costs 10     8     10     5  
Adjusted EBITDA $ 177     $ 187     $ 177     $ 187  

 

HMS Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

