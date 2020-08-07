Call for Expression of Interest in Advocacy Reference Group

WHO / Luca Passerini

PMNCH is leading a partnership effort to address the impact of COVID-19 on the health and rights of women, children and adolescents. A joint Call to Action aims to mobilize more than 1,000 PMNCH partners and to engage new constituencies in a campaign to advocate for continued access to essential and quality care for sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and the need to invest in and strengthen primary healthcare systems. More information is here.

We are forming an Advocacy Reference Group to serve as a sounding board and to facilitate the exchange of information and build supportive networks among partners engaged in advocacy and communication strategies for women's, children's and adolescents' health.

Advocacy Reference Group members would be part of an informal group of PMNCH partners from all constituencies who would be invited to occasional webinars and teleconferences to learn about the work of the campaign and contribute to its efforts by sharing relevant ideas, information and other resources.

If you are interested in joining the group, please email pmnch@who.int by 28 August 2020. Please include your name, organizational affiliation and a short explanation of your interest.