Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 961 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 178,889 in the last 365 days.

Call for Expression of Interest in Advocacy Reference Group

WHO / Luca Passerini

PMNCH is leading a partnership effort to address the impact of COVID-19 on the health and rights of women, children and adolescents. A joint Call to Action aims to mobilize more than 1,000 PMNCH partners and to engage new constituencies in a campaign to advocate for continued access to essential and quality care for sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health and the need to invest in and strengthen primary healthcare systems. More information is here.

We are forming an Advocacy Reference Group to serve as a sounding board and to facilitate the exchange of information and build supportive networks among partners engaged in advocacy and communication strategies for women's, children's and adolescents' health.

Advocacy Reference Group members would be part of an informal group of PMNCH partners from all constituencies who would be invited to occasional webinars and teleconferences to learn about the work of the campaign and contribute to its efforts by sharing relevant ideas, information and other resources.

If you are interested in joining the group, please email pmnch@who.int by 28 August 2020. Please include your name, organizational affiliation and a short explanation of your interest.

You just read:

Call for Expression of Interest in Advocacy Reference Group

Distribution channels: Human Rights


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.