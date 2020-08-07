China Leading Smart Home Projector Manufacturer&Distributor Dangbei Going Ahead With F3 Launches
Dangbei, the leading smart home entertainment solution developer and manufacturer, debuted its new innovative projector F3 in Q2, 2020.HANGZHOU, ZHEJIANG , CHINA, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many companies are putting off marketing spend or postponing launches, others are pressing ahead — or even moving them forward. Dangbei, the leading smart home entertainment solution (smart home projector/Android Tv box) developer and manufacturer, debuted its new innovative projector F3 in Q2, 2020, after their successful model F1 and F1C.
Started as the number-1 application distribution platform and developer in the field of the smart big-screen (TV/projector) in China, Dangbei is now expanding its business on 200 million smart big screen terminals, which covers more than 300 million global users. At the same time, as the leading home entertainment solution supplier, Dangbei also developed an official strategic partnership with Optoma China, Sony China, Xiaomi, Konka, Skyworth, Shiyuan, Suning, Gome, and Haier.
Dangbei’s smart projector range is all built on the Andriod operating system. That allows you to connect it with your mobile devices, home network, and other streaming media platforms such as YouTube, Netflix, and Hulu for a seamless viewing experience. Projectors are now no more a display device for teaching, office, and meeting, but also a home entertainment hub.
2019 is important for Dangbei because of the release of F1 as well as F1C, which titled Dangbei the dark horse of the year. When it came to 2020, most of the world was bogged down by the coronavirus. However, with the debut of F3 in late April, Dangbei brought its effort to another level.
CPU & Storage
Dangbei F3, equipped with a new Mstar 6A938 processor and MStar Core Turbo multi-core drive engine, allows the system to operate more efficiently. At the same time, the operating memory and storage space are both doubled to 4G and 64G respectively, with storage chips provided by Samsung. So, users can install as many applications as they want on their projectors without worrying about storage limits. Increased memory also means that those applications can run smoothly without any stutters.
The Dangbei F3 uses a 0.47 DMD chip with 1920 × 1080 micromirrors, which can display 2.07 million pixels. It is perfect for detailed projection in a lit room. With a crisp 1080P resolution the Dangbei F3 will reproduce fine detail in charts graphs or even a Blu-ray movie flawlessly and with a 2050 lumen brightness output can do so in a lit room. With Full HD 1080p resolution, this projector delivers stunning detail, vivid color, and beautifully immersive images that transport you from home to the local cineplex.
Design
F3 has a refined look, with metallic texture for a premium feel, and a notch on top for remote control for a more user-friendly design.
As one of the leading projector manufacturers in China, Dangbei team respect and admire quality from the beginning of everything. Most people think a big factory with quality control makes quality. However, premium-quality starts with a good design. F3, as any other Dang’s product, was set up as a project with the involvement of specific representatives from the sales, R&D, testing, certification, manufacturing, quality control, and management with targets and specific standards. The brand new F3 looks simple and elegant, and the all-metal body looks more modern.
Lens
Lens, as the most essential component on a projector, directly defines the image quality we see from a projector. Dangbei F3 adopts sapphire glass and can achieve dynamic thermal compensation of the lens. With a Sealed Silica Gel to protect against the dust, a significant guarantee of light permeability. Back to the real demand of home movie, F3 offers a premium brightness of 2050 ANSI Lumens, to ensure a comfortable experience whether it’s day or night.
The excitement doesn't end there as the device also comes with HDR10 + HLG (high dynamic video) decoding technology which was usually exclusive to high-end theatres. With such technology, the dynamic range of the video can be remarkably increased. That means on your screen, black will be totally blackout while the bright area will remain distinct without over-expose.
Dangbei F3 now initiates a new era in which projectors are always ready to go. Equipped with two miniature time -of- flight sensors, dual TOF (Time Of Flight) + CMOS cameras, continuously sending 940-nanometer invisible light pulses, the sensor accurately calculates after receiving the reflected light pulses within milliseconds.
Therefore, F3 achieves an extremely fast non-sensing focusing
Remote Control
One of the little tricks is that Dangbei F3 added a "Magic side key" on the right side of the remote control. Long press the side key to making the machine focus automatically, while a short press can bring up the bottom shortcut menu in any interface, making it easy to set up the system in any case, eliminating the trouble of having to exit before you can adjust the settings when the video is played.
Of course, remote control shall by no means be the first choice when you need to make a command to your electronic devices. With Far-Field Communication, Dangbei F3 gives you the 2020-style option to interact with your projector more conveniently. This function is realized by the 4-micron matrix provided on the edge of the button groove on the top, which can pick up 360 ° far-field voice. With the support of powerful AI algorithms, F3 is also getting smarter and the experience will continue to upgrade.
Originated as a software company, Dangbei jumped into the hardware industry, playing both the role of projector manufacturer and dealer. With the ambition of bringing the best products and experience to its customers, our products never failed people's expectations. With years of research and development, in April, F3 once again satisfied the users’ expectations for a 2020-style smart projector in China. At the end of the day, we hope our efforts will convey happiness for people from all over the world.
