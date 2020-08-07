New Bridgestone MasterCore Tire Line Provides Mine Sites With Customized Tire Performance

Bridgestone MasterCore tires feature a new casing design for improved durability and increased productivity.

The revolutionary new product offering can be customized to each surface mine site, giving fleets greater utilization of their haulage assets and achieving a lower cost-per-ton.

Bridgestone MasterCore tires are currently being utilized in select mines; a full launch to customers worldwide with additional patterns and sizes will be available in 2021.

Tokyo (August 7, 2020) - Bridgestone Corporation (Bridgestone) today announced the introduction of the company's revolutionary MasterCore off-the-road (OTR) tire line at a press conference in Tokyo. MasterCore tires are engineered for ultra-high durability with performance that can be customized to various mine sites and operations. The MasterCore product line is launching initially with 63-inch tires with additional patterns and sizes available to customers in 2021.

"After many years of global product development that produced advances in engineering, chemistry and material science, we are excited to introduce the MasterCore brand to mining customers all over the world," said Tomohiro Kusano, Vice President and Senior Officer, Responsible for G-MAA (Mining, Aircraft, Agriculture) Solutions Business, Bridgestone Corporation. "Each mine site is unique and requires a custom tire solution that enables operators to improve efficiency. Our MasterCore offering sets a new standard for off-the-road tire performance as we strive to achieve Dan-Totsu - our vision to be a clear and absolute industry leader."

MasterCore tires installed on surface mining equipment

About MasterCore Technology

As Bridgestone's best-in-class mining tire, MasterCore is the foundation of the company's mining solutions business. The tire is engineered for ultra-high durability, based on a combination of unique technologies that include a new type of steel cord and other advanced materials, structure and process engineering. Below are key features of MasterCore tires:

An industry first, MasterCore tires are engineered with steel cord that features Metal Surface Coating Technology for improved adhesion between the rubber and steel cord, delivering better durability.

MasterCore tires utilize proprietary anti-rust steel cord developed and manufactured by Bridgestone for added moisture resistance that improves durability.

Designed with new rubber compounds for improved crack propagation, MasterCore tires have an enhanced casing for more dependable performance.

MasterCore tires have new patterns and features that reduce tire operating temperature for better performance.

Mine operations vary by customer, mine site and haul route, which is why Bridgestone designed MasterCore tires for customized performance. MasterCore tires can be optimized for a number of performance attributes including faster speeds, increased payload and maximized uptime. Bridgestone began testing MasterCore tires with select customers last year and performance has exceeded customer expectations.

Bridgestone is developing advanced mining solutions to meet customer needs and deliver social value. The company's mining solutions offering includes Dan-Totsu (clear and absolute leader) products such as MasterCore, best-in-class service delivered by Bridgestone solutions engineers who are experts in mining tires, mining solutions centers and the company's iTrack solutions business.

Bridgestone is leveraging its solutions business to improve resource productivity by combining the real and digital worlds to deliver integrated products, services and servicing networks that utilize tire and mobility data.

In addition, by continuously feeding back data and knowledge obtained by the company's solutions offering, Bridgestone will further improve its product portfolio, expand its service offering and strengthen the company's tire wear and durability prediction technology. This will enable Bridgestone to continue to provide even greater value to society and customers.

For more company news, visit Bridgestone.com.