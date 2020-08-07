Dr James Khodabakhsh MD named Chairman of the Scientific Advisory Board at OKYO Pharma Ltd

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO (LSE:OKYO), the life sciences and biotechnology company, focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, is pleased to announce that it is establishing a Scientific Advisory Board which will be led by Dr A. James Khodabakhsh MD. His appointment is effectively immediately, with the remit to bring together a small group of leaders-in-the-field to review and inform the Company’s plans to progress its lead product candidate, Chemerin, to an IND in the indication of dry-eye disease.



Dr. James Khodabakhsh specializes in complex surgeries of the eye and is one of the most sought after surgeons in Los Angeles and is the Medical Director at the Beverly Hills Institute of Ophthalmology.

He finished his undergraduate degree at New York University and graduated with the highest honors. He was the recipient of the prestigious Presidents Service Award, the highest award an undergraduate can receive.

Dr. Khodabakhsh attended medical school at the State University of New York in Brooklyn. His internship year was done at the Mount Sinai medical centre in NYC in general Surgery. He then completed his residency and was the Chief resident at the prestigious New York eye and ear Infirmary at New York Medical College. He then completed his fellowship in anterior segment surgery at New York Medical college where he is presently a Clinical Assistant Professor of Ophthalmology.

Dr. Khodabakhsh has performed over 40,000 eye surgical procedures including LASIK, Glaucoma and cataract surgeries. He has performed live surgery and lectured in multiple countries. He is one of the most sought after Key Opinion Leaders in the United States and is a consultant to all major ophthalmic companies. Dr. Khodabakhsh is also presently the Chief and Chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the Cedars Sinai Medical Centre where he is involved in multiple Clinical trials.

Dr Khodabakhsh is also managing partner of Specialty Surgical Centre which is the largest centre dedicated to eye surgery in the western US. He is a consultant and speaker for Johnson and Johnson, Bausch and Lomb, Shire, Novartis, sun pharmaceuticals, Omeros.

“I’m honored to lead the SAB board of Okyo pharmaceuticals. I’m looking forward to building a first class team and accelerate the clinical development of our compounds for the treatment of dry eyes and inflammation. This space has tremendous potential for growth and I truly feel we can add to it with our molecules,” said Dr. Khodabakhsh.

Willy Simon, Chairman of OKYO said: "It gives me great pleasure to have Dr. Khodabakhsh leading and chairing the new Scientific Advisory Board and I am honoured that he considers the Company's clinical pipeline to be of clinical interest in the context of his treating patients in the field. We look forward to fully utilising his deep experience and clinical knowledge to assist in driving the development of Chemerin to its nest stages of development."

