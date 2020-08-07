Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Second Quarter 2020 Business and Financial Update and Presentation on Upneeq™ on August 11, 2020

-Company to discuss launch plans for Upneeq and will be joined by Dr. Derek Cunningham, OD, FAAO-

/EIN News/ -- BRIDGEWATER, N.J., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: OSMT) (“Osmotica” or the “Company”), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Company will release its 2020 second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Brian Markison, Chief Executive Officer, James “JD” Schaub, Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Einhorn, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call as follows:  

Date     Tuesday, August 11, 2020
Time     4:30 p.m. ET
Toll free (U.S.)     (866) 672-5029
International     (409) 217-8312
Conference ID     5287688
Webcast (live and replay)     www.osmotica.com under the “Investor & News” section

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of specialty products that target markets with underserved patient populations. The company has a diverse portfolio consisting of four promoted products and approximately 30 non-promoted products, several of which incorporate Osmotica’s proprietary Osmodex® drug delivery system. RVL Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is the Company’s ophthalmic subsidiary supporting UPNEEQ. Vertical Pharmaceuticals, LLC represents the Company’s diversified branded portfolio and Trigen Laboratories, LLC represents the Company’s non-promoted products, including complex generic formulations.

Osmotica has operations in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary.

Investor and Media Relations for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc
Lisa M. Wilson
In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

