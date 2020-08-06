Governor Abbott Holds Roundtable On Upcoming Flu Season At UT Southwestern Medical Center In Dallas

August 6, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today held a roundtable at the University of Texas (UT) Southwestern Medical Center on Texas' approach to flu season as the state and the country continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor was joined by medical experts, state legislators, and state agency leaders for the roundtable.

During the roundtable, the leaders focused on the importance of flu vaccines and discussed proactive strategies the state can utilize to mitigate the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu in our communities. The leaders also discussed ways to increase the amount of COVID-19 and flu testing in light of the upcoming flu season, and the need for more personal protective equipment to combat both COVID-19 and the flu. The Governor noted that a simultaneous, parallel approach to both COVID-19 and the flu will be key in the state's efforts to protecting public health and reducing the number of active cases and hospitalizations.

Following the roundtable, Governor Abbott held a press conference where he discussed the topics from the roundtable, and urged Texans to get a flu vaccine as the season approaches. Governor Abbott also provided an update on the state's efforts to combat COVID-19. The Governor noted that the COVID-19 numbers are improving in the Dallas-Fort Worth community, citing a downward trend in hospitalizations and positivity rate, but urged Texans to remain vigilant against the virus by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, avoiding group gatherings, and utilizing sanitation strategies that will continue to spur a downtrend in COVID-19 cases.

"As we continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and prepare for the upcoming flu season, Texans must remain vigilant in our collective efforts to maintain infection control," said Governor Abbott."The State of Texas is working closely with medical experts, state legislators, and state agency heads to develop proactive strategies that will reduce the spread of the flu in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is vital that every Texan continue to wear a mask, practice social distancing, avoid group gatherings, and frequently sanitize their hands. These best practices will aid in our efforts to reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and the flu."