Governor Abbott, Houston Astros, TDEM Announce COVID-19 Testing Site At Minute Maid Park

August 6, 2020 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Houston Astros and the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) have teamed up to open a free COVID-19 testing site at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The testing site will be able to process 2,000 tests per day and will begin operations on Saturday, August 8th. 

"The State of Texas continues to work diligently to increase access to testing in communities that need it most," said Governor Abbott. "We are proud to partner with the Houston Astros to provide more testing in the city of Houston." 

"We’re pleased to partner with the state and local health departments to provide another testing option in our city," said Astros Owner and Chairman Jim Crane. "We are happy to continue to assist our community as we collectively fight this pandemic."

Testing will run from 8:00 AM through 4:00 PM seven days per week. The site will feature eight drive-thru testing lanes and four walk-up testing lanes. Spanish-speaking staff will be available on-site. No healthcare provider is required for test administration.

To book an appointment and learn more, visit Texas.curativeinc.com. 

