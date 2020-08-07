TORAYSEE™ Micro-Fiber Wiping Cloth Removes 99% Of Nano Sized Contaminants
Remove and prevent reapplication of nano size materials such as non-envelop virus smaller than COVID-19, oil film, organic matter, and other contaminants.NEW YORK, NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, August 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toray, Industries Inc., announces TORAYSEE™ Micro-Fiber Wiping Cloths to remove and prevent reapplication of nano size materials such as non-envelop virus smaller than COVID-19, oil film, organic matter, and other contaminants.
TORAYSEE™ has ultra-fine 2 micron diameter fibers as compared to conventional cleaning cloths which have approximately 15 micron diameter fibers. TORAYSEE™ forms “micro pockets” that are ten times denser than conventional cleaning cloths and will remove and hold contaminants and prevent reapplication of them onto the cleaned surface.
TORAYSEE™ is designed for cleaning medical equipment, instruments, workstations and work environments, airplanes, buses, manufacturing and processing facilities.
TORAYSEE™ can be used either wet or dry, according to requirements, and can be used with a wide range of disinfectants like sodium hypochlorite to further enhance disinfecting. Used dry, TORAYSEE™ is good for sensitive applications such as electronic devices and materials/surfaces affected by liquids and harsh chemicals.
Washable and reusable, TORAYSEE™ has extreme washing durability and chemical resistance to sustain reuse from 60 to over 400 times, depending on use. Tests show after a 5 week soaking in Sodium hypochrolite that TORAYSEE™ retained its wiping performance.
Each TORAYSEE™ measures 10 x 10 inches and is packaged 100 to a carton containing instructions and precautions to follow prior to use.
