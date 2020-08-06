Special Hours for August and September at Lewis & Clark Caverns

Recreation News

Thu Aug 06 14:41:35 MDT 2020

(Whitehall, MT) – Montana State Parks (stateparks.mt.gov) announces adjusted hours of operation and cavern tours at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, beginning Aug. 20, as the season begins to wind down.

As of Aug. 20, the visitor centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day, with Paradise Tours every hour from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tours will continue to be limited and offered by reservation only. To make a reservation, contact the park by phone at 406-287-3541. Tours are often fully booked a week in advance. Visitors can reserve spots up to two weeks in advance of their desired tour dates.

For the weekends of Aug. 22 and 23, Aug. 29 and 30, and Sept. 5 and 6, advance reservations will also be available for additional tours at 5:15 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. daily to help accommodate more visitors on the weekends. After Sept. 6, tours will be offered daily, every hour from 9:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. until Sept. 30.

“We’re glad to continue serving the public and sharing this spectacular resource,” said Park Manager Rhea Armstrong. “The passion our guides feel for the Caverns comes across on every tour. Though we have had modified operations this year, our standard of service and safety has not changed.”

The Paradise Tour is about a mile of walking and 1.5 hours. It features the largest and most decorated room in the cave system. Masks are required, and staff cleans the handrails with bleach during each tour.

For more information about these or other events at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, call (406) 287-3541.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park, 25 Lewis & Clark Caverns Rd, Whitehall, MT

http://stateparks.mt.gov/lewis-and-clark-caverns/

From the exit 274 on I-90, we are 13 miles south on Highway 287 and 5 miles west on MT 2.

From the Cardwell exit 256 on I-90 we are 7 miles east along MT 2.

Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park features one of the most decorative limestone caverns in the Northwest filled with spectacular stalactites, stalagmites, columns, and helictites. The park also features camping, trails to hike or bike, a state-of-the-art visitor center, interpretive displays, a gift shop, food and beverage concessions, amphitheater, and interpretive events presented during the summer months.

