Atrion Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- ALLEN, Texas, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ: ATRI) today announced that for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, revenues totaled $38.0 million compared with $40.1 million for the same period in 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 totaled $8.6 million as compared to $9.7 million for the same period in 2019, with diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2020 at $4.68 compared to $5.18 for the second quarter of 2019.



Commenting on the Company’s quarterly results for the second quarter of 2020 compared to the same period last year, David A. Battat, President & CEO, stated, “The impact of the pandemic was felt in the second quarter with revenues and operating income lower by 5% and 8%, respectively, essentially the reverse image of the first quarter when revenues were up 5% and operating income was up 6%.” Mr. Battat explained, “The current year second quarter saw hospitals suspend elective surgeries to preserve ICU beds and other resources to deal with the anticipated deluge of Covid-19 patients. As a result, sales of our products used in elective procedures were lower by $3.7 million.” Mr. Battat added, “The net impact on overall sales was limited to $2.1 million thanks to our diversified product portfolio and the tireless efforts of my co-workers who kept our operations running throughout this period.”

Mr. Battat continued “With an effective tax rate 15% higher in this year’s quarter than the prior year’s second quarter, diluted EPS and net income were lower by 10% and 11%, respectively. During the quarter we purchased 12,158 shares of our common stock at an average cost of $641 per share. As of June 30, 2020, we continue to be debt free while holding $87.5 million in cash and short and long term investments.”

Atrion Corporation develops and manufactures products primarily for medical applications. The Company’s website is www.atrioncorp.com.





ATRION CORPORATION

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 37,968 $ 40,103 $ 81,563 $ 81,717 Cost of goods sold 20,499 21,511 44,226 44,422 Gross profit 17,469 18,592 37,337 37,295 Operating expenses 7,423 7,626 15,577 15,291 Operating income 10,046 10,966 21,760 22,004 Interest and dividend income 367 581 858 1,163 Other investment income (loss) 354 161 (673 ) 372 Income before income taxes 10,767 11,708 21,945 23,539 Income tax provision (2,162 ) (2,044 ) (4,443 ) (4,437 ) Net income $ 8,605 $ 9,664 $ 17,502 $ 19,102 Income per basic share $ 4.69 $ 5.21 $ 9.49 $ 10.30 Weighted average basic shares outstanding 1,835 1,854 1,844 1,854 Income per diluted share $ 4.68 $ 5.18 $ 9.47 $ 10.25 Weighted average diluted shares outstanding 1,839 1,864 1,849 1,863





ATRION CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

June 30, Dec. 31, ASSETS 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,099 $ 45,048 Short-term investments 6,574 23,766 Total cash and short-term investments 30,673 68,814 Accounts receivable 22,441 18,886 Inventories 45,805 42,093 Prepaid expenses and other 3,226 2,545 Total current assets 102,145 132,338



Long-term investments 56,871 31,772



Property, plant and equipment, net 87,867 84,606 Other assets 13,467 13,315 $ 260,350 $ 262,031 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities 15,443 11,274 Line of credit -- -- Other non-current liabilities 11,380 12,887 Stockholders’ equity 233,527 237,870 $ 260,350 $ 262,031

Contact:

Jeffery Strickland

Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(972) 390-9800