CareTrust REIT Announces Second Quarter 2020 Operating Results

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareTrust REIT, Inc. (Nasdaq:CTRE) today reported operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as well as other recent events.

For the quarter, CareTrust REIT reported:

Net income of $18.9 million and net income per diluted weighted-average common share of $0.20;

Normalized FFO of $32.1 million and normalized FFO per diluted weighted-average common share of $0.34;

Normalized FAD of $33.6 million and normalized FAD per diluted weighted-average common share of $0.35; and

A net debt-to-normalized EBITDA ratio of 3.2x, and a net debt-to-enterprise value of 23.1%, each as of quarter-end.

Making Progress Against the Pandemic

“We continue to be extremely impressed by the earnest and effective efforts of our tenants and their care staffs to battle the pandemic in their communities," said Greg Stapley, CareTrust's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. He noted that several CareTrust facilities are contributing to the fight by accepting and treating COVID patients in tightly-controlled environments, taking pressure off of local hospitals and other skilled nursing facilities that are less equipped to handle them, while keeping their own operations performing at high levels. “We are all extremely grateful for the government support received to date by our skilled nursing providers that has made this possible, and we hope that the next round of relief funding will include their counterparts in seniors housing, who are also doing a tremendous job,” he added.

Mr. Stapley also lauded the federal government’s announced plan to deliver rapid-results point-of-care testing devices to all skilled nursing facilities over the coming weeks. Calling it the most significant milestone in the COVID-19 response to date, he said, “Not being able to determine who is contagious has been the biggest obstacle to effective infection control from the beginning, so the value of point-of-care testing in saving lives cannot be overstated.” Several CareTrust facilities are near the top of the recently-released distribution list.

He reported that while overall occupancy in the Company’s skilled nursing portfolio has declined, the percentage of higher-margin skilled patients has climbed markedly. “The increase in skilled mix is helping to backfill the revenue and expense impacts of lower overall occupancy and higher operating costs associated with the COVID response,” he said. He also noted that government relief funding had been critical for most operators. “Together, these measures have given our skilled nursing tenants the runway they’ve needed so far, and we expect them to remain healthy for the foreseeable future,” he added.

He also stated that, although seniors housing occupancy nationwide had reportedly declined in the quarter, occupancy at CareTrust’s seniors housing facilities had held steady through July. He noted that CareTrust collected 99.5% of contract rents in the second quarter, 98.7% in July, and expects a similar result in August.

“As tenant operating data continues to roll in, we are getting a clearer picture on everything from census to expenses to the impact of relief measures,” said Mr. Stapley. “It’s still too early to predict how long the present emergency will last or how far the relief funds will go, but the outstanding performance of our dedicated operators to date informs our cautiously optimistic outlook,” he concluded.

Financial Results for Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

Chief Financial Officer Bill Wagner reported that, for the second quarter, CareTrust generated net income of $18.9 million, or $0.20 per diluted weighted-average common share, normalized FFO of $32.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted weighted-average common share, and normalized FAD of $33.6 million, or $0.35 per diluted weighted-average common share. “We are pleased to be keeping earnings on track in the midst of an extended national emergency, while simultaneously maintaining industry-low leverage and positioning CareTrust for future growth,” said Mr. Wagner.

Liquidity

As of quarter end, CareTrust reported net debt-to-normalized EBITDA of approximately 3.2x and net debt-to-enterprise value of approximately 23.1%. Mr. Wagner stated that at quarter-end the Company had no borrowings outstanding on its $600 million revolving credit line, and no scheduled debt maturities prior to 2024. He also disclosed that CareTrust currently has more than $20 million in cash on hand.

He also noted that the Company’s at-the-market equity program has $500 million in authorization available, allowing the Company to raise additional capital in the equity markets if needed. “With that, plus our undrawn revolver and cash on hand, and with our current debt levels well under our target leverage range of 4.0x to 5.0x net debt-to-normalized EBITDA, we have a wide range of compelling options for funding our opportunistic growth strategy,” said Mr. Wagner.

2020 Guidance Unchanged

For the second quarter in a row, CareTrust left unchanged its annual guidance which was issued in February, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic and related challenges. “Much is different, but our tenants are largely faring well and we remain comfortable projecting, on a per-diluted weighted-average common share basis, net income of approximately $0.76 to $0.78, normalized FFO of approximately $1.32 to $1.34, and normalized FAD of approximately $1.38 to $1.40,” said Mr. Wagner.

The guidance is based on a diluted weighted-average common share count of 95.6 million shares, and per CareTrust’s standard practice includes all investments, dispositions and loan repayments made to date, and assumes no new acquisitions, dispositions, new loans or loan repayments beyond those completed or announced to date, no new debt incurrences or new equity issuances, and estimated 1.75% CPI-based rent escalators under CareTrust's long-term net leases. “Naturally, we must note that material changes in economic and other factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the government’s responses thereto could alter our outlook at any time,” he concluded.

Dividend Maintained

During the quarter, CareTrust declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share, consistent with the preceding quarter in which the Company raised its dividend by 11.1% from $0.225 to $0.25 per share. “The dividend remains very well covered, although the payout ratio is slightly higher than we like,” said Mr. Stapley. “Were it not for the general pause on transactions while the industry deals with the pandemic, we likely would have had some additional acquisitions by now to reduce that ratio,” he added. “Our goal is to catch up over the next few quarters and push that closer to historical levels,” he said. Mr. Wagner reported that, on an annualized basis, the payout ratio was approximately 74% based on second quarter 2020 normalized FFO, and 71% based on normalized FAD.

Conference Call

A conference call will be held on Friday, August 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Pacific Time), during which CareTrust’s management will discuss second quarter 2020 results, recent developments and other matters. The dial-in number for this call is (844) 220-4972 (U.S.) or (317) 973-4053 (International). The conference ID number is 9259158. To listen to the call online, or to view any financial or other statistical information required by SEC Regulation G, please visit the Investors section of the CareTrust REIT website at http://investor.caretrustreit.com . The call will be recorded, and will be available for replay via the website for 30 days following the call.

About CareTrustTM

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States. More information about CareTrust REIT is available at www.caretrustreit.com .



Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

This press release contains, and the related conference call will include, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company’s intent, belief or expectations, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future financial and financing positions, business and acquisition strategies, growth prospects, operating and financial performance, expectations regarding the making of distributions, payment of dividends, compliance with and changes in governmental regulations, and the performance of the Company’s tenants and operators and their respective facilities.

Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimate,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company’s forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted or expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees and the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on the Company’s operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures taken to prevent its spread and the related impact on our business or the businesses of our tenants; (ii) the ability and willingness of our tenants to meet and/or perform their obligations under the triple-net leases we have entered into with them, including, without limitation, their respective obligations to indemnify, defend and hold us harmless from and against various claims, litigation and liabilities; (iii) the ability of our tenants to comply with applicable laws, rules and regulations in the operation of the properties we lease to them; (iv) the ability and willingness of our tenants to renew their leases with us upon their expiration, and the ability to reposition our properties on the same or better terms in the event of nonrenewal or in the event we replace an existing tenant, as well as any obligations, including indemnification obligations, we may incur in connection with the replacement of an existing tenant; (v) the availability of and the ability to identify (a) tenants who meet our credit and operating standards, and (b) suitable acquisition opportunities, and the ability to acquire and lease the respective properties to such tenants on favorable terms; (vi) the ability to generate sufficient cash flows to service our outstanding indebtedness; (vii) access to debt and equity capital markets; (viii) fluctuating interest rates; (ix) the ability to retain our key management personnel; (x) the ability to maintain our status as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”); (xi) changes in the U.S. tax law and other state, federal or local laws, whether or not specific to REITs; (xii) other risks inherent in the real estate business, including potential liability relating to environmental matters and illiquidity of real estate investments; and (xiii) additional factors included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Part II, Item 1A of such report, and in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, including in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Item 1A of Part I of such report, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented or superseded from time to time by other reports we file with the SEC.

This press release and the related conference call provides information about the Company's financial results as of and for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 and is provided as of the date hereof, unless specifically stated otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any information in this press release or the related conference call (and replays thereof), including forward-looking statements, whether to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances, or otherwise.

As used in this press release or the related conference call, unless the context requires otherwise, references to “CTRE,” "CareTrust," “CareTrust REIT” or the “Company” refer to CareTrust REIT, Inc. and its consolidated subsidiaries. GAAP refers to generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America.

Contact:

CareTrust REIT, Inc.

(949) 542-3130

ir@caretrustreit.com

