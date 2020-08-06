First Solar, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net sales of $642 million



Net income per share of $0.35

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities of $1.6 billion, net cash of $1.2 billion

0.8 GW DC of bookings since prior earnings call, including 0.5 GW DC of systems bookings

Strong Series 6 Production; fleet-wide capacity utilization of over 100% during May, June, and July

Maintain 2020 module production and capital expenditures guidance

/EIN News/ -- TEMPE, Ariz., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSLR) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

“We remain pleased with our operational performance with strong metrics across the board,” said Mark Widmar, CEO of First Solar. “Our COVID-19 response continues to center on balancing our top priority of safety with meeting our commitments to our customers. This approach, together with our associates’ dedication, and the strengths of our differentiated business model, enabled us to deliver solid financial results for the second quarter.”

Net sales for the second quarter were $642 million, an increase of $110 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to the sale of the American Kings project.

The Company reported second quarter net income per share of $0.35, compared to net income per share of $0.85 in the first quarter of 2020.

Cash, restricted cash, and marketable securities at the end of the second quarter totaled $1,642 million, an increase of $44 million from the prior quarter, primarily due to cash collections on systems projects in the United States and module segment operating cash flows. This was partially offset by capital expenditures during the quarter.

Full-Year 2020 Module Production, Operating Expenses, and Capital Expenditure Guidance

As of the date of this release, the Company and its financial results have not been materially impacted by COVID-19. However, given the significant uncertainties that remain regarding the severity and duration of the pandemic and its impact on the Company’s operations and financial results, as well as on energy and capital markets, the Company is continuing to provide limited guidance that it believes is largely within its control or within reasonable line of sight at this time.

Module production: 5.9 GW DC, including 5.7 GW DC of Series 6 and 0.2 GW DC of Series 4

5.9 GW including 5.7 GW of Series 6 and 0.2 GW of Series 4 Operating expenses: $345 to $365 million (including $45 to $55 million of start-up expenses)

$345 to $365 million (including $45 to $55 million of start-up expenses) Capital expenditures: $450 to $550 million

This release contains forward-looking statements, which are made pursuant to safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning: net sales, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, earnings per share, loss per share, net cash balance, capital expenditures, shipments, bookings, production, products and our business and financial objectives for 2020.

FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,052,700 $ 1,352,741 Marketable securities (amortized cost of $494,000 and allowance for credit losses of $124 at June 30, 2020) 494,080 811,506 Accounts receivable trade 291,018 476,425 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,334 ) (1,386 ) Accounts receivable trade, net 287,684 475,039 Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage 64,773 183,473 Less: allowance for credit losses (734 ) — Accounts receivable, unbilled and retainage, net 64,039 183,473 Inventories 518,242 443,513 Balance of systems parts 34,536 53,583 Project assets 591 3,524 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 279,304 276,455 Total current assets 2,731,176 3,599,834 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,324,413 2,181,149 PV solar power systems, net 465,543 476,977 Project assets 381,559 333,596 Deferred tax assets, net 204,942 130,771 Restricted marketable securities (amortized cost of $243,367 and allowance for credit losses of $0 at June 30, 2020) 253,236 223,785 Goodwill 14,462 14,462 Intangible assets, net 61,194 64,543 Inventories 185,028 160,646 Other assets 451,065 329,926 Total assets $ 7,072,618 $ 7,515,689 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 158,800 $ 218,081 Income taxes payable 16,951 17,010 Accrued expenses 310,649 351,260 Current portion of long-term debt 77,029 17,510 Deferred revenue 130,575 323,217 Accrued litigation 19,000 363,000 Other current liabilities 34,032 28,130 Total current liabilities 747,036 1,318,208 Accrued solar module collection and recycling liability 140,539 137,761 Long-term debt 387,727 454,187 Other liabilities 570,520 508,766 Total liabilities 1,845,822 2,418,922 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 105,960,516 and 105,448,921 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 106 105 Additional paid-in capital 2,848,928 2,849,376 Accumulated earnings 2,445,022 2,326,620 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (67,260 ) (79,334 ) Total stockholders’ equity 5,226,796 5,096,767 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,072,618 $ 7,515,689





FIRST SOLAR, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)