II-VI Incorporated’s WaveShaper and WaveAnalyzer Enable Field Testing of Windstream’s First 800G Live Network Trial

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI), a leading provider of optical test and measurement equipment, today announced that its WaveShaper® and WaveAnalyzer™ instruments played a key role in enabling field testing of the first live network trial of 800 Gbps transmission on a single channel at Windstream, a leading provider of advanced network communications.



Network operators are increasingly planning to deploy 800 Gbps transmission technology, driving the demand for portable test and measurement instruments with advanced capabilities. II-VI’s WaveAnalyzer can resolve the optical spectrum to 180 MHz, which is up to 20 times better than other commercially available spectrum analyzers, to accurately determine the spectral shape and modulation format of 800 Gbps signals. II-VI’s WaveShaper, a one-of-a-kind instrument on the market, can be easily programmed to simulate realistic optical network configurations. This unique capability can be leveraged to analyze a wide range of scenarios, including the cumulative impairment effects on 800 Gbps signals that result from transmitting through a series of reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexer (ROADM) systems.

“The high resolution, advanced features, and compact size of the WaveShaper and WaveAnalyzer enable realistic transmission stress testing both in the lab and in the field,” said Kim Papakos, Senior Network Architect, Windstream. “With the additional benefits of simultaneous multi-user access, a friendly user interface, and powerful post-processing capabilities, these instruments are an ideal solution for our upcoming 800G deployments.”

“The high spectral density of multicarrier signals at 800G and beyond present a significant challenge for ordinary test equipment,” said Dr. Sanjai Parthasarathi, Chief Marketing Officer, II-VI Incorporated. “We are collaborating closely with telecom carriers such as Windstream to define and perfect new software features that will enable their next-generation optical networks.”

II-VI’s WaveAnalyzer and WaveShaper instruments integrate a web server that supports both a graphical user interface (GUI) and an application programming interface (API). Their compact size enables them to be easily hand-carried to remote network sites for system turn-up and maintenance tasks.

