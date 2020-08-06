IRIDEX Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIDEX Corporation (Nasdaq: IRIX) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 27, 2020.



Second Quarter Summary

Total revenue declined 40% to $6.2 million versus $10.4 million in the prior year period Cost control measures limited net loss to $2.8m, a 15% increase compared to $2.4 million during the same period in the prior year April experienced the low point for revenue, with a steady increase during the rest of the quarter

Cyclo G6® product family revenue was $2.1 million versus $3.4 million in the prior year period Shipped 7,866 Cyclo G6 probes and 42 Cyclo G6 Glaucoma Laser Systems Cyclo G6 probe shipments in June exceeded 80% of pre-COVID levels

Ending cash balance was $11.6 million, an increase of approximately $500,000 from March 28, 2020

Commenting on the quarter, David I. Bruce, President and CEO of IRIDEX, said, "The worldwide suspension of non-urgent procedures for parts of the first and second quarters significantly impacted our short-term sales volumes. However, I am proud of the IRIDEX team's adjustments and ongoing commitment in this challenging environment.

Despite the revenue impact, there were several encouraging catalysts. We saw a rebound begin in our Cyclo G6 probe shipments in May, followed by a significant step up in June. Conversion among U.S. customers to our recently revised glaucoma probe is largely completed, and international conversions have exceeded 50%, well ahead of our initial goals. The operations restructuring late last year and earlier this year significantly reduced operating expenses, and coupled with expense adjustments made during the pandemic, led to our net loss remaining nearly stable compared to the prior year and our net loss for the first half of 2020 was significantly less than the first half of 2019,” stated Mr. Bruce.

“Treatment for glaucoma cannot be deferred indefinitely, and we are seeing a solid recovery path in our Cyclo G6 probe business as ambulatory surgical centers and hospitals resume treatment. Combining this recovery with significant additional physician awareness generated during COVID shelter-in-place periods by participation from over 2,500 physicians and partners in our virtual events, and renewed interest from both new and existing customers to adopt our revised MP3 probe, gives us confidence in our opportunity to drive strong long-term growth in our glaucoma business,” concluded Mr. Bruce.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended June 27, 2020 decreased 40% to $6.2 million from $10.4 million during the same period of the prior year. All segments of the business were affected by the global reduction in business activity driven by pandemic isolation measures. Recovery of revenue was led by our single-use probe products for glaucoma and retina surgery.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2020 was $2.4 million, representing a 38.7% gross margin. The decline of 4.9 percentage points compared to the prior year was as a result of fixed overhead expenditures being absorbed over a lower sales volume. End-user pricing and component materials costs remained consistent with prior periods.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2020 decreased 26% to $5.2 million compared to $7.0 million in the same period of the prior year. The decrease in operating expenses was the result of significant cost savings measures implemented in the second half of 2019 and a reduction in variable expenses as COVID-19 resulted in reduced business activity in the second quarter.

Loss from operations for the second quarter of 2020 increased to $2.8 million, compared to $2.5 million for the same period of the prior year, resulting in a net loss of $0.20 per share versus a net loss of $0.18 during the same period last year. For the first half of 2020, operating loss decreased 19% to $4.4 million versus $5.5 million in the first half of 2019, representing a net loss of $0.32 per share versus a net loss of $0.40 during the same period last year.

Cash increased during the quarter by approximately $500,000 and the Company ended the quarter with $11.6 million in cash and cash equivalents. The Company received a $2.5 million loan under the U.S. Treasury Department’s Paycheck Protection Program that may be wholly or partly forgiven if IRIDEX fulfills certain requirements under the program.

Guidance for Full Year 2020

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to create a broadly variable business environment for IRIDEX. The degree and timing to which these variables will impact the Company’s future business is uncertain. As a result, IRIDEX is unable to provide a meaningful guidance range for its full year 2020 results.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

IRIDEX’s management team will host a conference call today beginning at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET. Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 707-0665 for domestic callers or (703) 326-3030 for international callers, using conference ID: 6486158. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at: www.iridex.com.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation is a worldwide leader in developing, manufacturing, and marketing innovative and versatile laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. The Company’s proprietary MicroPulse® technology delivers a differentiated treatment that provides safe, effective, and proven treatment for targeted sight-threatening eye conditions. IRIDEX’s current product line is used for the treatment of glaucoma and diabetic macular edema (DME) and other retinal diseases. IRIDEX products are sold in the United States through a direct sales force and internationally primarily through a network of independent distributors into more than 100 countries. For further information, visit the IRIDEX website at www.iridex.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended, including those statements concerning the impact of COVID-19 on our business, the recovery in procedures and products sales, the future demand, utilization and order levels for our products and future financial results. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors. Please see a detailed description of these and other risks contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 28, 2019, and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for subsequent fiscal quarters, each of which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and will not be updated.

Investor Relations Contact

Leigh Salvo

(415) 937-5404

investors@iridex.com





IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 27, June 29, June 27, June 29, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 6,219 $ 10,426 $ 15,240 $ 21,021 Cost of revenues 3,813 5,877 8,918 12,215 Gross profit 2,406 4,549 6,322 8,806 Operating expenses: Research and development 807 929 1,526 1,887 Sales and marketing 2,693 3,462 5,845 7,553 General and administrative 1,690 2,626 3,388 4,870 Total operating expenses 5,190 7,017 10,759 14,310 Loss from operations (2,784 ) (2,468 ) (4,437 ) (5,504 ) Other income, net 9 58 18 52 Loss from operations before provision for income taxes (2,775 ) (2,410 ) (4,419 ) (5,452 ) Provision for income taxes 5 9 12 15 Net loss $ (2,780 ) $ (2,419 ) $ (4,431 ) $ (5,467 ) Net loss per share: Basic $ (0.20 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.40 ) Diluted $ (0.20 ) $ (0.18 ) $ (0.32 ) $ (0.40 ) Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per share Basic 13,792 13,648 13,789 13,639 Diluted 13,792 13,648 13,789 13,639

IRIDEX Corporation

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands and unaudited)

June 27, December 28, 2020 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,624 $ 12,653 Accounts receivable, net 5,784 9,323 Inventories 7,847 8,174 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 508 401 Total current assets 25,763 30,551 Property and equipment, net 589 730 Intangible assets, net 76 84 Goodwill 533 533 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 2,156 2,764 Other long-term assets 158 151 Total assets $ 29,275 $ 34,813 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 557 $ 2,592 Accrued compensation 1,552 2,398 Accrued expenses 1,445 1,544 Current portion of PPP loan 1,110 - Accrued warranty 244 380 Deferred revenue 1,222 1,450 Operating lease liabilities 1,445 1,414 Total current liabilities 7,575 9,778 Long-term liabilities: PPP Loan 1,387 - Accrued warranty 130 156 Deferred revenue 302 360 Operating lease liabilities 1,068 1,795 Other long-term liabilities 19 19 Total liabilities 10,481 12,108 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 148 147 Additional paid-in capital 73,619 73,093 Accumulated other comprehensive income 73 80 Accumulated deficit (55,046 ) (50,615 ) Total stockholders' equity 18,794 22,705 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 29,275 $ 34,813



