BlackLine Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc . (Nasdaq: BL), today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.



Therese Tucker, Founder and CEO, commented, “We posted better than expected Q2 results as the demand environment improved in the quarter and companies around the globe once again began to prioritize mission critical initiatives. BlackLine’s solutions are helping customers navigate the challenges of managing traditionally manual processes in a virtual world. We are pleased many are taking advantage of our outreach programs spanning education, training and development to coaching sessions with subject matter experts. As COVID continues to create challenges for companies around the globe, we believe we are in a unique position to guide finance leaders through the investment in automation and transformation to best prepare their organizations for the future of work with changes that will outlast the pandemic.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Total GAAP revenues of $83.3 million for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 20% compared to the second quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $8.3 million, or $0.15 per share, on 56.6 million weighted average shares outstanding, which compares to a GAAP net loss attributable to BlackLine of $5.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $11.9 million, or $0.20 per share, on 60.6 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding. This compares with non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine of $6.0 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Operating cash flow of $9.6 million, compared to $8.6 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Free cash flow of $3.5 million, compared to $6.2 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Key Metrics and Recent Business Highlights

Added 82 net new customers in the second quarter for a total of 3,138 customers at June 30, 2020.

Expanded the company’s user base to 277,426 at June 30, 2020.

Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 108% at June 30, 2020.

Unveiled COVID-19 quick-deployment remote audit package to help customers prepare for first-time remote audits.

Recognized as a 2020 ‘Top Rated Award’ in the Financial Close category from TrustRadius.

Named a Top SaaS provider in Software Magazines’ annual ranking of the world’s largest software companies for a ninth consecutive year.

Announced global strategic alliance with Capgemini to enable organizations around the globe to optimize their finance and accounting processes.

Financial Outlook

Third Quarter 2020

Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $84.5 million to $85.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $6.5 million to $7.5 million, or $0.11 to $0.12 per share on 61.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Full Year 2020

Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $335.5 million to $338.5 million.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $27.5 million to $29.5 million, or $0.45 to $0.49 per share on 60.8 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

Guidance for non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and net income attributable to BlackLine per share does not include the impact of the benefit from income taxes that we were able to recognize as a result of the deferred tax liabilities associated with the intangible assets established upon the acquisition in the fourth quarter of 2016 of Runbook B.V. (the “Runbook Acquisition”), amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily resulting from the acquisition of the company by its principal stockholders in 2013 (the “2013 Acquisition”) and the Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, costs incurred with our shelf offering, and the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount. Reconciliations of non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and net income attributable to BlackLine per share guidance to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures, or net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share, are not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable efforts due to the unpredictability and complexity of the charges excluded from non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine and net income attributable to BlackLine per share. The company expects the variability of the above changes could have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on its future GAAP net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine and net income (loss) attributable to BlackLine per share.

Quarterly Conference Call

BlackLine, Inc. will hold a conference call to discuss its second quarter results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific time on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A live audio webcast will be accessible on BlackLine’s investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com . The call can also be accessed domestically at (844) 229-7595 and internationally at (314) 888-4260, passcode 8896959. A telephonic replay will be available through Thursday, August 13, 2020 at (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406, passcode 8896959. A replay of the webcast will be available at https://investors.blackline.com/ for 12 months. BlackLine has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine’s cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions for financial close management, accounting automation, and intercompany governance, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster, and with more control.

More than 3,100 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer and recognized Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore, and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com .

Forward-looking Statements

This release and the conference call referenced above contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “intend,” “potential,” “would,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release and quarterly conference call include, but are not limited to, statements regarding BlackLine’s future financial and operational performance, including, without limitation, GAAP and non-GAAP guidance for the third quarter of 2020, our expectations for our business in 2020, including the demand environment and BlackLine’s market position, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, our market and our industry, including expected delays in deals in EMEA and the North American mid-market, expected delays in large digital transformation deals, decreased services revenue due to the delayed implementation of projects, expected delays in deals coming from our SAP relationship, certain expected savings due to COVID-19 cost reductions, extended billing and payment terms for customers impacted by COVID-19, decreased sales initiatives in industries most impacted by COVID-19 and expectations regarding COVID-19 customer relief programs, our ability to execute on our long-term plans and key initiatives, expectations regarding user count, billings, free cash flow, revenue mix, gross margin, operating expenses, working capital, capital expenditures, and investments in teams and infrastructure, market opportunity, competitive position, the demand for and benefits from the use of BlackLine’s current and future solutions, growth strategies including customer growth, extension of distribution channels, sales strategy and product innovation, expansion of relationships with partners and customer service initiatives.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the quarterly conference call are based upon BlackLine’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to risks related to the company’s ability to attract new customers and expand sales to existing customers; the extent to which customers renew their subscription agreements or increase the number of users; the company’s ability to manage growth and scale effectively, including additional headcount and entry into new geographies; the company’s ability to provide successful enhancements, new features and modifications to its software solutions; the company’s ability to develop new products and software solutions and the success of any new product and service introductions; the success of the company’s strategic relationships with technology vendors and business process outsourcers, channel partners and alliance partners; any breaches of the company’s security measures; a disruption in the company’s hosting network infrastructure; costs and reputational harm that could result from defects in the company’s solution; the loss of any key employees; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related measures taken by governments and private industry; continued strong demand for the company’s software in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America; the company’s ability to compete as the financial close management provider for organizations of all sizes; the timing and success of solutions offered by competitors; changes in the proportion of the company’s customer base that is comprised of enterprise or mid-sized organizations; the company’s ability to expand its enterprise and mid-market sales teams and effectively manage its sales forces and their performance and productivity; fluctuations in our financial results due to long and increasingly variable sales cycles, failure to protect the company’s intellectual property; the company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses and technologies successfully or achieve the expected benefits of such transactions; unpredictable and uncertain macro and regional economic conditions; seasonality; changes in current tax or accounting rules; cyber attacks and the risk that the company’s security measures may not be sufficient to secure its customer or confidential data adequately; acts of terrorism or other vandalism, war or natural disasters; the impact of any determination of deficiencies or weaknesses in our internal controls and processes; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2020 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All of the information in this press release is subject to completion of our quarterly review process.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on August 6, 2020 certain financial measures that have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP defined as “non-GAAP financial measures,” which include (i) non-GAAP gross profit and non-GAAP gross margin, (ii) non-GAAP operating expenses, (iii) non-GAAP income (loss) from operations, (iv) non-GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, (v) and free cash flow.

BlackLine’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its financial results and believes they are useful to investors, as a supplement to the corresponding GAAP measures, in evaluating BlackLine’s ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial measures with other companies in the same industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to help investors understand the operational performance of their businesses. However, it is important to note that the particular items BlackLine excludes from, or includes in, its non-GAAP financial measures may differ from the items excluded from, or included in, similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies in the same industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to such GAAP measures has been provided in the tables included as part of this press release.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin. Non-GAAP gross profit is defined as GAAP revenues less GAAP cost of revenue adjusted for the amortization of acquired developed technology resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by GAAP revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of gross margin between periods.

Non-GAAP Subscription Gross Margin. Non-GAAP subscription gross margin is defined as non-GAAP subscription gross profit divided by GAAP subscription revenues. BlackLine believes that presenting non-GAAP subscription gross margin is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of subscription gross margin between periods.

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses. Non-GAAP operating expenses include (a) non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, (b) non-GAAP research and development expense and (c) non-GAAP general and administrative expense. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is defined as GAAP sales and marketing expense adjusted for the amortization of acquired intangibles primarily resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP research and development expense is defined as GAAP research and development expense adjusted for stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is defined as GAAP general and administrative expense as adjusted for the amortization of acquired intangibles resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, and costs incurred in connection with our shelf offering in the first quarter of 2019. BlackLine believes that presenting each of the non-GAAP operating expenses is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of certain cash and non-cash expenses and allows a direct comparison of operating expenses between periods.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations. Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is defined as GAAP income (loss) from operations adjusted for the amortization of acquired intangible assets primarily resulting from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the change in fair value of contingent consideration, and costs incurred in connection with our shelf offering in the first quarter of 2019. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP income (loss) from operations is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of loss from operations between all periods presented.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) attributable to BlackLine. Non-GAAP net income (loss) is defined as GAAP net income (loss) adjusted for the impact of the provision for (benefit from) income taxes that we were able to recognize as a result of the deferred tax liabilities associated with the intangible assets established upon the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition, amortization of acquired intangible assets resulting primarily from the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition, stock-based compensation, the amortization of debt discount and issuance costs from our convertibles notes, the change in the fair value of contingent consideration, costs incurred in connection with our shelf offering, and the adjustment to the value of the redeemable non-controlling interest to the redemption amount. Non-GAAP diluted net income (loss) per common share includes the adjustment for shares resulting from the elimination of stock-based compensation. The company believes that presenting non-GAAP net income (loss) is useful to investors as it eliminates the impact of items that have been impacted by the 2013 Acquisition and the Runbook Acquisition and other related costs in order to allow a direct comparison of net loss between all periods presented.

Free Cash Flow. Free cash flow is defined as cash flows provided by operating activities less cash flows used to purchase property and equipment, capitalized software development, and intangible assets. BlackLine believes that presenting free cash flow is useful to investors as it provides a measure of the company’s liquidity used by management to evaluate the amount of cash generated by the company’s business including the impact of purchases of property and equipment and cost of capitalized software development.

Use of Operating Metrics

BlackLine has provided in this release and the quarterly conference call held on August 6, 2020 certain operating metrics, including (i) number of customers, (ii) number of users and (iii) dollar-based net revenue retention rate, which BlackLine uses to evaluate its business, measure its performance, identify trends affecting its business, formulate financial projections and make strategic decisions. These operating metrics exclude the impact of Runbook licensed customers and users as these customers did not have an active subscription agreement with BlackLine as of June 30, 2020.

Dollar-based Net Revenue Retention Rate. Dollar-based net revenue retention rate is calculated as the implied monthly subscription and support revenue at the end of a period for the base set of customers from which the company generated subscription revenue in the year prior to the calculation, divided by the implied monthly subscription and support revenue one year prior to the date of calculation for that same customer base. This calculation does not reflect implied monthly subscription and support revenue for new customers added during the one-year period but does include the effect of customers who terminated during the period. Implied monthly subscription and support revenue is defined as the total amount of minimum subscription and support revenue contractually committed to, under each of BlackLine’s customer agreements over the entire term of the agreement, divided by the number of months in the term of the agreement. BlackLine believes that dollar-based net revenue retention rate is an important metric to measure the long-term value of customer agreements and the company’s ability to retain and grow its relationships with existing customers over time.

Number of Customers. A customer is defined as an entity with an active subscription agreement as of the measurement date. In situations where an organization has multiple subsidiaries or divisions, each entity that is invoiced as a separate entity is treated as a separate customer. In an instance where an existing customer requests its invoice be divided for the sole purpose of restructuring its internal billing arrangement without any incremental increase in revenue, such customer continues to be treated as a single customer. BlackLine believes that its ability to expand its customer base is an indicator of the company’s market penetration and the growth of its business.

Number of Users. Historically, BlackLine’s products were priced based on the number of users of its platform. Over time, the company has begun to sell an increasing number of non-user based products with fixed or transaction-based pricing. For this reason, we believe the growth in the number of total users is less correlated to the growth of the business overall.

BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 471,620 $ 120,232 Marketable securities 154,876 487,515 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 98,124 102,829 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,293 12,830 Total current assets 739,913 723,406 Capitalized software development costs, net 12,754 10,032 Property and equipment, net 12,160 13,024 Intangible assets, net 16,688 17,520 Goodwill 185,138 185,138 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,308 12,549 Other assets 56,289 52,883 Total assets $ 1,033,250 $ 1,014,552 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST, AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable $ 6,172 $ 7,401 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 22,913 30,098 Deferred revenue 167,403 162,552 Short-term portion of operating lease liabilities 4,499 4,938 Short-term portion of contingent consideration 2,008 2,008 Total current liabilities 202,995 206,997 Operating lease liabilities 8,724 10,606 Convertible senior notes, net 395,459 384,343 Contingent consideration 4,278 4,354 Deferred tax liabilities 4,733 4,571 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 93 163 Total liabilities 616,282 611,034 Redeemable non-controlling interest 7,190 4,905 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 569 559 Additional paid-in capital 590,119 561,275 Accumulated other comprehensive income 943 377 Accumulated deficit (181,853 ) (163,598 ) Total stockholders' equity 409,778 398,613 Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest, and stockholders' equity $ 1,033,250 $ 1,014,552







BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues Subscription and support $ 77,867 $ 66,066 $ 154,902 $ 127,340 Professional services 5,405 3,598 10,968 6,453 Total revenues 83,272 69,664 165,870 133,793 Cost of revenues Subscription and support 11,628 11,588 23,008 22,420 Professional services 5,115 3,356 9,800 6,142 Total cost of revenues 16,743 14,944 32,808 28,562 Gross profit 66,529 54,720 133,062 105,231 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 41,826 37,192 86,611 73,040 Research and development 11,847 10,829 23,594 21,136 General and administrative 16,182 12,677 33,520 26,356 Total operating expenses 69,855 60,698 143,725 120,532 Loss from operations (3,326 ) (5,978 ) (10,663 ) (15,301 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 1,085 734 3,494 1,429 Interest expense (5,741 ) — (11,426 ) — Other income (expense), net (4,656 ) 734 (7,932 ) 1,429 Loss before income taxes (7,982 ) (5,244 ) (18,595 ) (13,872 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (a) (41 ) 283 316 686 Net loss (7,941 ) (5,527 ) (18,911 ) (14,558 ) Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (328 ) (219 ) (656 ) (469 ) Adjustment attributable to non-controlling interest 719 54 2,920 54 Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ (8,332 ) $ (5,362 ) $ (21,175 ) $ (14,143 ) Basic net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share: Basic net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.26 ) Shares used to calculate basic net loss per share 56,614 55,171 56,394 55,004 Diluted net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share: Diluted net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. per share $ (0.15 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.38 ) $ (0.26 ) Shares used to calculate diluted net loss per share 56,614 55,171 56,394 55,004 (a) During the fourth quarter the Company identified prior period errors related to its provision for income taxes that were calculated in connection with the adoption of ASC 606, Revenue from Contracts and Customers. Although management has concluded that such errors were immaterial to the previously issued financial statements, the Company is revising its 2019 unaudited quarterly financial statements. The quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019 condensed consolidated financial information included herein has also been revised to reflect an increase in tax expense and a corresponding decrease in net income of $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively.







BlackLine, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Quarter Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net loss attributable to BlackLine, Inc. $ (8,332 ) $ (5,362 ) $ (21,175 ) $ (14,143 ) Net loss and adjustment attributable to redeemable non-controlling interest 391 (165 ) 2,264 (415 ) Net loss (7,941 ) (5,527 ) (18,911 ) (14,558 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 4,867 5,787 9,437 11,476 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (221 ) 193 (76 ) 184 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 5,584 — 11,116 — Stock-based compensation 12,616 8,012 22,072 14,464 Noncash lease expense 1,141 1,215 2,371 2,460 Accretion of purchase discounts on marketable securities, net (111 ) (364 ) (634 ) (773 ) Net foreign currency (gains) losses (864 ) (127 ) (38 ) 1 Deferred income taxes 149 263 162 583 Provision for doubtful accounts receivable 71 48 140 73 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable (7,742 ) (6,604 ) 4,405 (4,271 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,017 ) 812 (2,516 ) 2,601 Other assets (2,239 ) (5,137 ) (3,406 ) (7,636 ) Accounts payable (1,931 ) (1,892 ) (678 ) (1,066 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 2,314 2,045 (7,700 ) (4,317 ) Deferred revenue 6,079 11,254 4,781 15,123 Operating lease liabilities (1,138 ) (1,358 ) (2,391 ) (2,698 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 9,617 8,620 18,134 11,646 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Purchases of marketable securities — (39,547 ) (116,400 ) (69,522 ) Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities 135,110 43,193 424,259 74,988 Proceeds from sales of marketable securities 13,959 — 25,959 — Capitalized software development costs (2,705 ) (1,367 ) (4,994 ) (2,599 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,072 ) (886 ) (2,224 ) (1,989 ) Purchases of intangible assets (2,333 ) — (2,333 ) — Net cash provided by investing activities 142,959 1,393 324,267 878 CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,608 2,552 3,608 2,552 Proceeds from exercises of stock options 5,760 1,801 10,416 4,565 Acquisition of common stock for tax withholding obligations (1,294 ) (859 ) (4,856 ) (2,588 ) Financed purchases of property and equipment (56 ) (145 ) (225 ) (145 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 8,018 3,349 8,943 4,384 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 42 220 42 164 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 160,636 13,582 351,386 17,072 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 311,252 49,945 120,502 46,455 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 471,888 $ 63,527 $ 471,888 $ 63,527 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 471,620 $ 63,255 $ 471,620 $ 63,255 Restricted cash included within prepaid expenses and other current assets at end of period 18 19 18 19 Restricted cash included within other assets at end of period 250 253 250 253 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period shown in the consolidated statements of cash flows $ 471,888 $ 63,527 $ 471,888 $ 63,527





