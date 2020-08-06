Bellicum Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Operational Update

/EIN News/ -- Received FDA IND clearance to initiate Phase 1/2 clinical trial for BPX-603 for HER2+ solid tumors



Initial data for BPX-601 cohort 5C to be presented at a medical meeting by the end of 2020

Management to host conference call and webcast today at 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT

HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM), a leader in developing novel, controllable cellular immunotherapies for cancers, today reported financial results for the second quarter 2020 and provided an operational update.

“Bellicum continued to make significant progress in the second quarter, highlighted by FDA clearance of our IND for BPX-603, our first dual-switch Go-CAR-T® product candidate to enter clinical development,” said Rick Fair, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bellicum. “We expect to be entering a period of accelerated news flow for our company with multiple data readouts planned in the next 24 months, starting in the fourth quarter with our initial presentation of the BPX-601 Phase 1 cohort 5C with repeat rimiducid.”

Program Highlights and Current Updates

BPX-601 GoCAR-T®

Bellicum continues to enroll patients in cohort 5C of the BPX-601 clinical trial in second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer to evaluate the safety of repeat rimiducid dosing to re-activate BPX-601 cells over time. Bellicum plans to present interim results for this cohort at a medical meeting by the end of the year. The study has experienced modest enrollment delays and data collection issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic which may impact the number of patients, duration of follow-up and data to be presented.



In addition, Bellicum has submitted an amendment to the FDA to modify the BPX-601 trial by: (1) expanding eligibility to third-line pancreatic cancer patients; (2) extending dose escalation of BPX-601 cells to 1x107 cells/kg; and (3) opening a cohort in relapsed metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company expects to begin enrolling under this amended protocol later this year.

BPX-603 GoCAR-T

In June 2020, Bellicum received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of its investigational new drug application (IND) for BPX-603. BPX-603 is a GoCAR-T product candidate targeting solid tumors that express human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). BPX-603 is the company’s first dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate, which incorporates both the company’s iMC activation and CaspaCIDe® safety switch technologies and the company plans to initiate a Phase 1/2 basket trial in solid tumors that express HER2 later this year.

BCMA GoCAR-NK™ Program

In May 2020, preclinical data from Bellicum’s GoCAR-NK cell program was published in the digital edition of Blood Advances, a journal published by The American Society of Hematology, illustrating that the incorporation of iMC into CAR-NK cells was found to improve cell proliferation and persistence, stimulate cytokine production, and enhance innate cytotoxicity against tumor cells in multiple models. Preclinical development activities are continuing for Bellicum’s GoCAR-NK program targeting B-cell maturation antigen, or BCMA, for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Management expects to present additional preclinical data for this program by the end of 2020.

Corporate Highlights

In April 2020, Bellicum closed a transaction in which The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center acquired Bellicum’s approximately 60,000-square-foot Houston facility, including manufacturing, office and laboratory space, for $15.0 million. Concurrent with this transaction, Bellicum partially repaid approximately $7.0 million of its Oxford Finance debt obligations.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $11.8 million and $22.2 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $20.0 million and $36.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The reduction in expenses in the second quarter and first half of 2020 resulted primarily from reduced expenses related to reduced rivo-cel related activities, reduced expenses resulting from the manufacturing facility sale and the reduction in force implemented during the second half of 2019, partially offset by an increase in expenses related to the GoCAR™ programs.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $3.8 million and $7.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $7.5 million and $15.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The reduction in expenses during the second quarter and first half of 2020 relative to the comparable period in 2019 was primarily due to the reduction in rivo-cel related commercialization activities as well as the effects of the reduction in force that reduced employee-related charges.

Loss from Operations: Bellicum reported a loss from operations of $11.8 million and $26.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to a loss from operations of $26.2 million and $50.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 included a net gain on dispositions of $3.8 million due to the manufacturing facility sale. Cash used in operating activities was $30.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020, compared to cash used in operating activities of $46.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Net Loss: Bellicum reported net loss of $43.2 million and $25.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to a net loss of $26.9 million and $51.5 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. The results included a non-cash loss of $30.7 million and non-cash gain of $2.1 million related to the change in fair value of warrant and private placement option liability for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively.

Shares Outstanding: As of June 30, 2020, Bellicum had 5,059,779 shares of common stock and 534,000 shares of preferred stock outstanding. Each share of preferred stock can be converted into 10 shares of common stock.

Cash Position and Guidance: Bellicum reported cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash totaling $68.0 million as of June 30, 2020, compared to $93.8 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on current operating plans, Bellicum expects that current cash resources will be sufficient to meet operating requirements into the second half of 2021. Management expects cash utilization of $55 to $65 million in 2020.

Potential Milestones

Below is a summary of notable anticipated milestones for our ongoing programs:

BPX-601

Initial Phase 1 cohort 5C data (repeat rimiducid) – pancreatic cancer: Q4’20 Phase 1/2 data update – pancreatic cancer: 2H’21 Initial Phase 1/2 data – prostate cancer: 2022



BPX-603

Initiate Phase 1/2 trial: 2H’20 Initial Phase 1 data: 2H’21 Phase 1 data update: 2022



BCMA GoCAR-NK

Preclinical data update: Q4’20 Preclinical data update: 2H’21 IND clearance: 2022



BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited; in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 66,408 $ 91,028 Restricted cash, current 87 2,788 Accounts receivable, interest and other receivables 127 303 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,528 884 Assets held for sale — 16,851 Non-Current Assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 869 1,042 Property and equipment, net 1,615 2,529 Restricted cash, non-current 1,500 — Other assets 341 825 Total assets $ 72,475 $ 116,250 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,486 $ 2,643 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 7,108 9,770 Warrant derivative liability 28,183 52,184 Private placement option liability 33,970 12,094 Current portion of long-term debt 6,390 11,000 Current portion of lease liabilities 491 454 Liabilities held for sale — 6,273 Long-Term Liabilities: Long-term debt, net of deferred issuance costs 20,715 25,717 Long-term lease liabilities 609 864 Preferred stock 21,308 21,468 Total stockholders' deficit (48,785 ) (26,217 ) Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' deficit $ 72,475 $ 116,250





BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Grant Revenues $ — $ 1,391 $ — $ 1,907 Operating Expenses: Research and development 11,758 20,032 22,206 36,880 General and administrative 3,761 7,518 7,932 15,054 Total operating expenses 15,519 27,550 30,138 51,934 Gain on dispositions, net (3,761 ) — (3,761 ) — Loss from operations (11,758 ) (26,159 ) (26,377 ) (50,027 ) Interest income 28 311 382 721 Interest expense (763 ) (1,088 ) (1,748 ) (2,158 ) Change in fair value of warrant and private placement option liabilities (30,701 ) — 2,125 — Net loss $ (43,194 ) $ (26,936 ) $ (25,618 ) $ (51,464 ) Net loss per common share attributable to common shareholders, basic and diluted $ (8.55 ) $ (5.85 ) $ (5.08 ) $ (11.40 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 5,052,234 4,605,234 5,045,965 4,515,311

