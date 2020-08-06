FibroGen Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- - Strong Second Quarter China Roxadustat Net Sales of $15.7 million -

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) reported financial results for the second quarter of 2020 and provided an update on the company’s recent developments.

“Despite this difficult time, we continue to be inspired by our unique opportunity to leverage world-class science to benefit patients,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen. “I am pleased with the progress we are making with roxadustat across a number of fronts; including our engagement with the FDA, the European submission, and our impressive sales in China. Additionally, we recently initiated three new trials with pamrevlumab: our Phase 3 study with DMD and two trials in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”

Key Events in Recent Months and Other Developments

Roxadustat

U.S. NDA for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of chronic kidney disease (CKD), in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis-dependent patients, is under review with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date of December 20, 2020.

Marketing authorization application (MAA) for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with CKD, both on dialysis and not on dialysis, accepted by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for regulatory review in May.

Japan sNDA for roxadustat for the treatment of anemia of CKD in non-dialysis-dependent patients is under review.

Presented results from the DOLOMITES Phase 3 study at the 57 th ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress in which roxadustat demonstrated non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa in achievement of hemoglobin correction in non-dialysis-dependent patients with CKD.

ERA-EDTA Virtual Congress in which roxadustat demonstrated non-inferiority to darbepoetin alfa in achievement of hemoglobin correction in non-dialysis-dependent patients with CKD. Continued enrollment of Phase 3 roxadustat clinical trial in anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and Phase 2 roxadustat clinical trial in chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA).

Pamrevlumab

Initiated a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 study investigating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab in approximately 130 hospitalized patients with acute COVID-19 infection in the U.S.

Initiated BOREA, a Phase 2/3 investigator-initiated clinical trial investigating the efficacy and safety of pamrevlumab in approximately 68 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Italy.

Reopened enrollment of the ZEPHYRUS Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in patients with IPF after pausing for two months to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Continued enrollment of the LAPIS Phase 3 clinical trial of pamrevlumab in patients with locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC).

Upcoming Events

Plan to initiate ZEPHYRUS 2, a second IPF Phase 3 clinical trial similar in size and design to ZEPHYRUS, as COVID-19 conditions improve.

Plan to initiate LELANTOS, a Phase 3, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of pamrevlumab in approximately 90 patients with non-ambulatory Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Corporate and Financial

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $42.9 million, as compared to $191.6 million for the second quarter of 2019. The current quarter revenue consisted of $15.7 million in net roxadustat sales in China, $19.0 million in development revenue, and $8.2 million in roxadustat API sales to Astellas in Japan.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $85.3 million, or $0.95 net loss per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $116.0 million, or $1.34 net income per basic share and $1.26 per diluted share one year ago.

At June 30, 2020, FibroGen had $716.0 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted time deposits, investments, and receivables.

Based on our latest forecast, we reiterate our year-end 2020 estimate to be in the range of $720 to $730 million in cash, cash equivalents, restricted time deposits, investments, and receivables.

Amended China Agreement with AstraZeneca in July 2020 such that both parties are optimally aligned to maximize the economic value of the roxadustat franchise, with more predictable economics and profitability for FibroGen.

Appointed Thane Wettig to the newly-created position of Chief Commercial Officer.

Appointed Aoife Brennan, M.B., B.Ch., President and CEO of Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) to board of directors effective August 5, 2020.

Appointed Ben Cravatt, Ph.D., Professor and the Norton B. Gilula Chair of Chemical Biology in the Department of Chemistry at The Scripps Research Institute to board of directors effective August 5, 2020.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) (1) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 429,269 $ 126,266 Short-term investments 256,317 407,491 Accounts receivable, net 26,519 28,455 Inventory 8,582 6,887 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,481 133,391 Total current assets 727,168 702,490 Restricted time deposits 2,072 2,072 Long-term investments 229 61,118 Property and equipment, net 36,984 42,743 Finance lease right-of-use assets 34,368 39,602 Other assets 6,862 9,372 Total assets $ 807,683 $ 857,397 Liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 5,015 $ 6,088 Accrued and other liabilities 50,464 83,816 Deferred revenue 9,813 490 Finance lease liabilities, current 12,279 12,351 Total current liabilities 77,571 102,745 Long-term portion of lease obligations 940 1,141 Product development obligations 16,959 16,780 Deferred revenue, net of current 138,242 99,449 Finance lease liabilities, non-current 31,586 37,610 Other long-term liabilities 127,242 64,266 Total liabilities 392,540 321,991 Total stockholders’ equity 395,872 516,135 Non-controlling interests 19,271 19,271 Total equity 415,143 535,406 Total liabilities, stockholders’ equity and non-controlling interests $ 807,683 $ 857,397

(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet amounts at December 31, 2019 are derived from audited financial statements.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited) Revenue: License revenue $ — $ 150,581 $ — $ 150,581 Development and other revenue 18,957 40,985 38,402 64,848 Product revenue, net 15,693 — 20,648 — Drug product revenue 8,238 — 8,238 — Total revenue 42,888 191,566 67,288 215,429 Operating costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 3,076 — 4,047 — Research and development 61,414 52,008 116,315 102,505 Selling, general and administrative 63,535 26,739 113,138 48,948 Total operating costs and expenses 128,025 78,747 233,500 151,453 Income (loss) from operations (85,137 ) 112,819 (166,212 ) 63,976 Interest and other, net: Interest expense (651 ) (736 ) (1,284 ) (1,507 ) Interest income and other, net 644 4,125 3,810 8,303 Total interest and other, net (7 ) 3,389 2,526 6,796 Income (loss) before income taxes (85,144 ) 116,208 (163,686 ) 70,772 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 169 205 (25 ) 180 Net income (loss) $ (85,313 ) $ 116,003 $ (163,661 ) $ 70,592 Net income (loss) per share Basic $ (0.95 ) $ 1.34 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.82 Diluted $ (0.95 ) $ 1.26 $ (1.84 ) $ 0.77 Weighted average number of common shares used to calculate net income (loss) per share: Basic 89,451 86,445 88,835 86,077 Diluted 89,451 91,728 88,835 92,069





