Paylocity Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results

/EIN News/ -- SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2020, which ended June 30, 2020.

“We had a solid fiscal 2020, which included 22% recurring and other revenue growth and a very strong year for our sales team, despite the impact COVID-19 had on macro-economic conditions in the fourth quarter,” said Steve Beauchamp, Chief Executive Officer of Paylocity. “I’m proud of the dedication our employees showed in helping our clients navigate through a very uncertain time, coupled with a rapidly changing legislation landscape. We continue to see our commitment to product development pay dividends, with usage of our Learning Management and Community products up significantly during the fourth quarter. We also recently released a number of new product features and resources to help prospects and clients rethink how they recruit, rehire and engage their workforce in this new environment.”

Key Recent Achievements

FY 2020 Recurring & Other Revenue of $546.2 million, up 22% year-over-year





FY 2020 Total Revenue of $561.3 million, up 20% year-over-year





FY 2020 GAAP net income of $64.5 million and $1.15 per diluted share





FY 2020 Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $159.8 million or 28.5% of revenue





Ending FY 2020 cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash balance of $288.0 million





Acquisition of VidGrid, a leading video platform provider that enables peer-to-peer video learning courses, completed in April 2020

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $130.6 million, an increase of 8% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019.





Recurring & other revenue was $129.3 million, representing 99% of total revenue and an increase of 13% from the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2019 recurring & other revenue.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $6.3 million and Non-GAAP operating income was $21.4 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $5.0 million or $0.09 per share for the three months ended June 30, 2020 based on 56.0 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $30.8 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2020.

Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue:

Total revenue was $561.3 million, an increase of 20% from fiscal year 2019.





Recurring & other revenue was $546.2 million, representing 97% of total revenue and an increase of 22% from fiscal year 2019 recurring & other revenue.

Operating Income:

GAAP operating income was $66.2 million and non-GAAP operating income was $122.7 million in fiscal year 2020.

Net Income:

GAAP net income was $64.5 million or $1.15 per share for fiscal year 2020, based on 55.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $159.8 million for fiscal year 2020.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow:

Cash, cash equivalents and invested corporate cash totaled $288.0 million at the end of the year.





$100 million outstanding at the end of the year under our credit facility.





Cash flow from operations for fiscal year 2020 was $112.7 million compared to $115.0 million for fiscal year 2019.





Free cash flow, a non-GAAP measure, was $70.4 million or 12.5% of revenue for fiscal year 2020.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures has been provided in this press release, including the accompanying tables. An explanation of these measures is also included below under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Business Outlook



Based on information available as of August 6, 2020, Paylocity is issuing guidance for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 as indicated below.

First Quarter 2021:

Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $131.5 million to $135.5 million, which represents 4% - 7% growth over fiscal 2020 first quarter revenue.





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is expected to be in the range of $18.5 million to $21.5 million.

We are unable to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to its directly comparable GAAP financial measure because the information which is needed to complete a reconciliation is unavailable at this time without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Details

Paylocity will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results at 4:30 p.m. Central Time today (5:30 Eastern Time). A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with detailed financial information, can be accessed through the company's Investor Relations Web site at www.paylocity.com . Participants who choose to call in to the conference call can do so by dialing (855) 226-3021 or (315) 625-6892, passcode 3247749. A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com .

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted gross profit, non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, non-GAAP sales and marketing, non-GAAP total research and development and non-GAAP general and administrative and free cash flow. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest expense, income tax expense (benefit), and depreciation and amortization expense, adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and other items as described later in this release. Adjusted gross profit is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and amortization of capitalized internal-use software costs. Non-GAAP operating income is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises. Non-GAAP general and administrative expense is adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release. Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per share are adjusted to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises, the amortization of acquired intangibles and other items as described later in this release, including the income tax effect on these items, the valuation allowance release, excess tax benefit related to employee stock-based compensation payments and the impact of tax reform. Non-GAAP total research and development is adjusted for capitalized internal-use software costs and to eliminate stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises and acquisition-related costs. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capitalized internal-use software costs, purchase of property and equipment and lease allowances used for tenant improvements. Please note that other companies may define their non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do. Management presents certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release because it considers them to be important supplemental measures of performance. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for planning purposes, including analysis of the company's performance against prior periods, the preparation of operating budgets and to determine appropriate levels of operating and capital investments. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight for analysts and investors in evaluating the company's financial and operational performance. Management also intends to provide these non-GAAP financial measures as part of the company’s future earnings discussions and, therefore, the inclusion of the non-GAAP financial measures should provide consistency in the company’s financial reporting. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures provided in this release.

Safe Harbor/Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein regarding Paylocity’s future operations, ability to scale its business, future financial position and performance, future revenues, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would,” “seek” and similar expressions (or the negative of these terms) are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about management's estimates regarding future revenues and financial performance and other statements about management’s beliefs, intentions or goals. Paylocity may not actually achieve the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Paylocity’s forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from the expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to the ongoing impact of the novel coronavirus disease (“COVID-19”) on the U.S. economy, including reductions in interest rates, business disruptions, reductions in employment and an increase in business failures that have occurred or may occur in the future; the continuing impact of COVID-19 on Paylocity’s employees and clients and Paylocity’s ability to provide services to its clients and respond to their needs; Paylocity’s ability to retain existing clients and to attract new clients to enter into subscriptions for its services; Paylocity’s ability to sell new products and retain subscriptions for its existing products to its new and existing clients; the challenges associated with a growing company’s ability to effectively service clients in a dynamic and competitive market; challenges associated with expanding and evolving a sales organization to effectively address new geographies and products and services; Paylocity’s reliance on and ability to expand its referral network of third parties; difficulties associated with accurately forecasting revenue and appropriately planning expenses; challenges with managing growth effectively; difficulties in forecasting Paylocity’s tax position; risks related to regulatory, legislative and judicial uncertainty in Paylocity’s markets, including the potential repeal or replacement of the Affordable Care Act; continued acceptance of SaaS as an effective method for delivery of payroll and HCM solutions; Paylocity’s ability to protect and defend its intellectual property; the risk that Paylocity’s security measures are compromised or the unauthorized access to customer data; unexpected events in the market for Paylocity’s solutions; changes in the competitive environment in Paylocity’s industry and the markets in which it operates; adverse changes in general economic or market conditions; changes in the employment rates of Paylocity’s clients and the resultant impact on revenue; and other risks and potential factors that could affect Paylocity’s business and financial results identified in Paylocity’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including its 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 8, 2020. Additional information will also be set forth in Paylocity’s future quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K and other filings that Paylocity makes with the SEC. These forward-looking statements represent Paylocity’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events, including events relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its severity, duration and ultimate impact, may cause these expectations to change, and Paylocity disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except per share data)

As of June 30, 2019 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 132,476 $ 250,851 Corporate investments 29,314 34,556 Accounts receivable, net 4,358 4,923 Deferred contract costs 21,677 32,332 Prepaid expenses and other 13,895 13,188 Total current assets before funds held for clients 201,720 335,850 Funds held for clients 1,394,469 1,327,304 Total current assets 1,596,189 1,663,154 Capitalized internal-use software, net 27,486 36,501 Property and equipment, net 70,056 66,737 Operating lease right-of-use assets — 48,658 Intangible assets, net 10,751 13,360 Goodwill 9,590 21,655 Long-term deferred contract costs 81,422 125,711 Long-term prepaid expenses and other 1,975 4,917 Deferred income tax assets 6,472 4,955 Total assets $ 1,803,941 $ 1,985,648 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,954 $ 1,755 Accrued expenses 57,625 79,881 Total current liabilities before client fund obligations 61,579 81,636 Client fund obligations 1,394,469 1,327,304 Total current liabilities 1,456,048 1,408,940 Long-term debt — 100,000 Deferred rent 31,263 — Long-term operating lease liabilities — 73,299 Other long-term liabilities 1,723 1,747 Deferred income tax liabilities 6,943 8,754 Total liabilities $ 1,495,977 $ 1,592,740 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000 authorized, no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020 $ — $ — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 155,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and June 30, 2020; 53,075 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 53,792 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 53 54 Additional paid-in capital 207,982 227,907 Retained earnings 99,817 164,272 Accumulated other comprehensive income 112 675 Total stockholders’ equity $ 307,964 $ 392,908 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,803,941 $ 1,985,648

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income

(in thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended

June 30,

For the Years Ended

June 30,

2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenues: Recurring and other revenue $ 114,656 $ 129,264 $ 447,752 $ 546,212 Interest income on funds held for clients 5,717 1,325 19,881 15,117 Total revenues 120,373 130,589 467,633 561,329 Cost of revenues 40,094 45,875 153,851 182,010 Gross profit 80,279 84,714 313,782 379,319 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 31,912 33,083 112,599 145,134 Research and development 13,443 17,350 50,329 62,766 General and administrative 25,715 27,965 94,630 105,248 Total operating expenses 71,070 78,398 257,558 313,148 Operating income 9,209 6,316 56,224 66,171 Other income 667 (247 ) 1,822 947 Income before income taxes 9,876 6,069 58,046 67,118 Income tax expense (benefit) (365 ) 1,119 4,223 2,663 Net income $ 10,241 $ 4,950 $ 53,823 $ 64,455 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized gains on securities, net of tax 90 777 251 563 Total other comprehensive income, net of tax 90 777 251 563 Comprehensive income $ 10,331 $ 5,727 $ 54,074 $ 65,018 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.09 $ 1.02 $ 1.20 Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.09 $ 0.97 $ 1.15 Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share: Basic 53,017 53,731 52,914 53,547 Diluted 55,692 55,970 55,414 55,807

Stock-based compensation expense and employer payroll taxes related to stock releases and option exercises are included in the above line items:

For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Years Ended

June 30,

2019 2020 2019 2020 Cost of revenues $1,360 $1,605 $5,544 $6,217 Sales and marketing 2,208 3,215 8,059 14,494 Research and development 1,364 2,299 5,844 7,855 General and administrative 5,286 6,374 21,567 21,798 Total $10,218 $13,493 $41,014 $50,364

PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the Years Ended June 30, 2018 2019 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 38,598 $ 53,823 $ 64,455 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Stock-based compensation expense 30,354 38,765 47,493 Depreciation and amortization expense 30,202 34,564 37,913 Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (21,870 ) 4,134 2,754 Provision for doubtful accounts 296 283 309 Net accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on available-for-sale securities (443 ) (2,230 ) (1,836 ) Net realized losses on sales of available-for-sale securities 2 — — Amortization of debt issuance costs — — 154 Loss on disposal of equipment 227 454 395 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (1,494 ) (1,188 ) (732 ) Deferred contract costs — (34,992 ) (54,944 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,141 ) 389 (196 ) Accounts payable 740 (75 ) (806 ) Accrued expenses and other 11,641 13,625 17,696 Tenant improvement allowance 11,754 7,480 — Net cash provided by operating activities 97,866 115,032 112,655 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of available-for-sale securities and other (196,597 ) (250,685 ) (400,343 ) Proceeds from sales and maturities of available-for-sale securities 73,044 246,243 410,593 Capitalized internal-use software costs (15,638 ) (20,142 ) (25,715 ) Purchases of property and equipment (21,676 ) (11,280 ) (16,578 ) Lease allowances used for tenant improvements (11,754 ) (7,480 ) — Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (6,658 ) — (16,714 ) Net cash used in investing activities (179,279 ) (43,344 ) (48,757 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net change in client fund obligations 281,467 168,855 (67,165 ) Borrowings under credit facility — — 100,000 Payment of contingent consideration — (1,000 ) — Repurchases of common shares — (34,991 ) — Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 85 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 4,304 5,982 8,901 Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards (10,554 ) (24,207 ) (38,943 ) Payment of debt issuance costs — — (701 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 275,217 114,724 2,092 Net change in cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 193,804 186,412 65,990 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—beginning of year 1,045,927 1,239,731 1,426,143 Cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents—end of year $ 1,239,731 $ 1,426,143 $ 1,492,133 Supplemental Disclosure of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities Build-out allowances received from landlords $ 1,956 $ 1,264 $ — Purchase of property and equipment and internal-use software, accrued but not paid $ 659 $ 4,260 $ 164 Liabilities assumed for acquisition $ — $ — $ 674 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Cash paid for interest $ — $ — $ 438 Cash paid (refunds received) for income taxes $ (53 ) $ 412 $ 84 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents to the Consolidated Balance Sheets Cash and cash equivalents $ 137,193 $ 132,476 $ 250,851 Funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents 1,102,538 1,293,667 1,241,282 Total cash, cash equivalents and funds held for clients' cash and cash equivalents $ 1,239,731 $ 1,426,143 $ 1,492,133