Research Frontiers Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

WOODBURY, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Frontiers Inc. (Nasdaq: REFR) announced its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Management will host a conference call today at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial and operating results as well as recent developments.

Who: Joseph M. Harary, President & CEO, Seth Van Voorhees, CFO

Date/Time: August 6, 2020, 4:30 PM ET

Dial-in Information: 1-888-334-5785

Replay: Available on Friday, August 7, 2020 for 90 days at www.SmartGlass-IR.com

Key Second Quarter 2020 Comments:

1. In August 2020, Daimay, the world’s largest supplier of automotive sun visors, licensed Research Frontiers’ SPD-Smart light-control film technology for use in automotive sun visors. SPD-Smart light-control technology will enable Daimay to develop products that automatically and dynamically adjust the sun visor to deal with changing light and glare conditions.





In June 2020, Research Frontiers announced that it has been added to the Russell 2000® Index effective on June 29, 2020. The Annual Russell index reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest US stocks ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. Russell 2000 Index® remains in place for one year and also means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indices. Russell indices are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies.





3. As discussed on our last investor conference call, in April 2020, Gauzy Ltd. announced that it secured Series C investments from Hyundai Motor Company, Blue Red Partners VC, and Avery Dennison. This strategic investment marks the first known equity investment by an automotive OEM in Research Frontiers’ entire industry.





4. The Company’s fee income from licensing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $532,286 as compared to $719,692 for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Lower fees in the automotive and aircraft markets (believed to be related to temporary customer shutdowns in these industries due to the COVID-19 pandemic) was partially offset by higher fee income from licensees in the architectural and display markets.

5. Total expenses decreased by $452,011, or 20%, for the for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as compared to the same period in 2019.





6. The Company applied for and received $202,052 in proceeds from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP Loan”) made available under the CARES Act. The PPP Loan is intended to offer businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic economic assistance with the potential for the principal to be forgiven based on certain expenses incurred during the first 24 weeks after the issuance of the PPP Loan.

The Company estimates that $194,140 of the PPP Loan principal will be forgiven based on payroll and other expenses incurred through June 30, 2020, and all or substantially all of the remaining loan will be forgiven under the terms of the CARES Act during the third quarter of 2020.

7. As of June 30, 2020, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $5,841,346 and working capital of $6,270,142.

Based upon the Company’s projected cash flow shortfall of approximately $450,000-500,000 per quarter, the Company expects to have sufficient working capital for at least the next 34 months of operations.

For more details, please see the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q which was filed today with the SEC, the contents of which are incorporated by reference herein.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers (Nasdaq: REFR) is a publicly traded technology company and the developer of patented SPD-Smart light-control film technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic products, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has licensed its smart glass technology to over 40 companies that include well known chemical, material science and glass companies. Products using Research Frontiers’ smart glass technology are being used in tens of thousands of cars, aircraft, yachts, trains, homes, offices, museums and other buildings. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results, especially those reliant on activities by third parties, could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” and “SPD-SmartGlass” are trademarks of Research Frontiers Inc.

CONTACT:

Seth L. Van Voorhees

Chief Financial Officer

Research Frontiers Inc.

+1-516-364-1902

Info@SmartGlass.com



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

June 30, 2020



(Unaudited) December 31, 2019



Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,841,346 $ 6,591,960 Royalties receivable, net of reserves of $944,052 as of

June 30, 2020 and $1,135,598 as of December 31, 2019 652,520 656,062 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 138,473 58,835 Total current assets 6,632,339 7,306,857 Fixed assets, net 50,942 141,720 Operating lease ROU assets 693,395 773,989 Deposits and other assets 33,567 33,567 Total assets $ 7,410,243 $ 8,256,133 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of operating lease liabilities $ 163,204 $ 163,236 Accounts payable 59,438 169,750 Accrued expenses and other 83,342 46,709 Deferred other income liability 7,912 - Deferred revenue 48,301 7,734 Total current liabilities 362,197 387,429 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 731,306 812,596 Total liabilities 1,093,503 1,200,025 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share; authorized 100,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 31,575,786 in 2020 and 31,254,262 in 2019 3,158 3,125 Additional paid-in capital 122,837,069 122,552,895 Accumulated deficit (116,523,487 ) (115,499,912 ) Total shareholders’ equity 6,316,740 7,056,108 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 7,410,243 $ 8,256,133



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Unaudited

Six Months Ended June 30, Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Fee income $ 532,286 $ 719,692 $ 176,113 $ 301,035 Operating expenses 1,452,404 1,690,520 631,963 939,355 Research and development 330,049 543,944 146,731 313,981 Total expenses 1,782,453 2,234,464 778,694 1,253,336 Operating loss (1,250,167 ) (1,514,772 ) (602,581 ) (952,301 ) Warrant market adjustment - (652,025 ) - (404,435 ) Other income – PPP loan forgiveness 194,140 - 194,140 - Net investment income 32,452 12,422 9,460 6,258 Net loss $ (1,023,575 ) $ (2,154,375 ) $ (398,981 ) $ (1,350,478 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.03 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Basic and diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding 31,398,818 28,909,306 31,474,431 29,589,084



RESEARCH FRONTIERS INCORPORATED

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Unaudited