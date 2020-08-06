Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Saputo Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 4, 2020, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 6, 2020.

Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:

           
   
Voted For		 Withheld from
Voting
% For
% Withheld
           
Lino Saputo, Jr.   337,758,047 7,564,422 97.81 % 2.19 %
Louis-Philippe Carrière   344,151,131 1,171,338 99.66 % 0.34 %
Henry E. Demone   341,108,617 4,213,852 98.78 % 1.22 %
Anthony M. Fata   339,333,086 5,989,383 98.27 % 1.73 %
Annalisa King   344,904,901 417,457 99.88 % 0.12 %
Karen Kinsley   344,904,733 417,736 99.88 % 0.12 %
Tony Meti   341,667,882 3,654,587 98.94 % 1.06 %
Diane Nyisztor   340,773,734 4,548,735 98.68 % 1.32 %
Franziska Ruf   341,109,382 4,213,087 98.78 % 1.22 %
Annette Verschuren   344,510,004 812,465 99.76 % 0.24 %

About Saputo
Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, the top dairy processor in Australia, and the second largest in Argentina. In the USA, Saputo ranks among the top three cheese producers and is one of the largest producers of extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the largest manufacturer of branded cheese and a top manufacturer of dairy spreads. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “SAP”.

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902

