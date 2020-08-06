Saputo Announces Election of Directors

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) (Saputo or the Company) announces that the nominees listed in the management information circular dated June 4, 2020, were elected as directors of Saputo at the annual meeting of shareholders held on August 6, 2020.



Each of the following ten nominees proposed by the board of directors was elected as a director of Saputo, pursuant to a vote conducted by ballot. The outcome of the proxies received by the Company and the ballots cast was as follows:



Voted For Withheld from

Voting

% For

% Withheld Lino Saputo, Jr. 337,758,047 7,564,422 97.81 % 2.19 % Louis-Philippe Carrière 344,151,131 1,171,338 99.66 % 0.34 % Henry E. Demone 341,108,617 4,213,852 98.78 % 1.22 % Anthony M. Fata 339,333,086 5,989,383 98.27 % 1.73 % Annalisa King 344,904,901 417,457 99.88 % 0.12 % Karen Kinsley 344,904,733 417,736 99.88 % 0.12 % Tony Meti 341,667,882 3,654,587 98.94 % 1.06 % Diane Nyisztor 340,773,734 4,548,735 98.68 % 1.32 % Franziska Ruf 341,109,382 4,213,087 98.78 % 1.22 % Annette Verschuren 344,510,004 812,465 99.76 % 0.24 %

