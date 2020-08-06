The purpose of Root Canals Explained by George Mckee DDS
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to George Mckee DDS, damaged teeth may be salvageable from a root canal procedure.
When a tooth is badly decayed or infected, a dentist may recommend a root canal procedure. Nearly 15 million root canals are performed in the United States every year with a success rate of approximately 95 percent. George Mckee DDS notes that many people are worried initially. However, root canals relieve pain, save teeth, and produce results that last a lifetime.
Many people are surprised to find out that soft tissue called pulp lies in the middle of each tooth beneath the enamel and dentin layers. George Mckee DDS explains that the pulp consists of blood vessels, nerves, and tissues that help the tooth grow during development. Once teeth are fully formed, they can remain without the pulp if needed.
According to George Mckee DDS, bacteria begins to form when the pulp is damaged, causing an infection. The damaged pulp may be the result of deep decay, repeated dental procedures, fillings, chips in the tooth, or trauma to the face. There is also the risk of an abscessed tooth if the infection spreads past the ends of the roots. Pus will begin to form and the patient may experience swelling and bone loss.
During a root canal procedure, the nerve and pulp are removed and the inside of the tooth is cleaned and filled. George Mckee DDS notes that the patient will no longer feel any hot or cold sensation in the tooth. However, the loss of this function will not greatly affect functionality. Overall, the process will only require a few office visits which will consist of an examination, x-rays, and the root canal procedure.
George Mckee DDS explains that patients can also expect a follow-up visit where the interior of the tooth will be filled and sealed. The tooth may also require additional restoration efforts depending on the condition. George Mckee DDS explains that sometimes, a crown or post may be needed to protect the tooth from breaking.
According to George Mckee DDS, common symptoms for needing a root canal include severe pain when chewing, swollen or decayed gums, lingering sensitivity to temperature, pimples on the gums, and cracked teeth. General anesthesia is given before the procedure, which means it’s not much different from wisdom teeth removal or fillings. George Mckee DDS notes that there will be discomfort for a few days, but it won’t keep you from returning to work or school.
It’s very important to address the issue as soon as possible. George Mckee DDS explains that without treatment, the tissue surrounding the tooth will become infected and abscesses are more likely to form. George Mckee DDS recommends minimal chewing during the recovery so the tooth may fully heal and strengthen. Usually, pain is tolerable and can be controlled with over-the-counter medications like ibuprofen.
Caroline Hunter
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
George McKee DDS