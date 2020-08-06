ArtMattan Films Sets Virtual Theatrical Release Date To August 28, 2020 For Made in Bangladesh

Made in Bangladesh by Rubaiyat Hossain

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED SATES, August 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- ArtMattan Films, the film distribution arm of ArtMattan Productions, has announced the virtual theatrical release of award winning drama Made In Bangladesh by Rubaiyat Hossain , based on the life of Daliya Akter, a garment worker who escaped child marriage and went on to lead a trade union fighting for workers' rights in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka.Over 30 US independent theaters have signed up to participate in the August 28 virtual release of MADE IN BANGLADESH Audiences will be able to choose which theater to support when they purchase tickets by going to https://www.made-in-bangladesh-movie.com Made In Bangladesh had its world premiere screening at TIFF 2019 and has already accumulated six wins for Best Film, Best Director and Public Awards from the African Diaspora International Film Festival 2019, the Amiens International Film Festival 2019, the Asia Pacific Screen Awards 2019 and the Festival International de Film Saint-Jean-de-Luz 2019, among others. Its US virtual theatrical run in August 2020 will be followed by a digital and home-video release.The film depicts the struggles and successes of female ready-made garments (RMG) workers and explores how the garments industry of Bangladesh has helped to empower women and has provided them socio-economic independence."With Made in Bangladesh, Hossain has crafted an urgent cry for workers' rights, and a vision of feminist solidarity in the face of overwhelming opposition." ~ Cinema Scope"As a look behind that T-shirt you just bought on sale for $9.99 at The Gap, and the human labor, sweat and suffering that went into it, this... definitely deserves wider attention.." ~ Hollywood Reporter"Made in Bangladesh never sugar coats the near-insurmountable obstacles Shimu and her fellow workers face...[the] mix scenes of Shimu coming up against barriers with scenes of her achieving small successes ensures the film never feels hopeless." ~ Seventh RowMade In Bangladesh is Rubaiyat Hossain’s third feature length film after Meherjaan (2011) and Under Construction (2015). The project was co-produced by Bangladesh, France, Denmark, and Portugal. It was financed by France’s CNC fund, Norway’s Sørfond Plus, the EU’s Eurimages fund, and Denmark’s Danish Film Institute fund.Ms. Hossain went to Cannes Film Festival this year as the producer of Mahde Hasan’s Sand City. She had previously attended Locarno Open Doors three times and attended the Script Station at Berlinale.FOR FURTHER INFORMATION AND SCREENERS, PLEASE CONTACT:Diarah N’Daw-Spech, ArtMattan Films - Tel (212) 864-1760, e-mail: Info@africanfilm.comABOUT ARTMATTAN FILMSArtMattan Films celebrates in 2020 twenty eight years of exposing US audiences to a large variety of films about the human experience of people of color in many parts of the world. Films released by ArtMattan Films include Kirikou and the Sorceress, The Tracker, Gospel Hill, Scheherazade, Tell Me a Story, The Pirogue, Tango Negro: The African Roots of Tango, White Lies, The Man Who Mends Women, The Citizen, Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba and most recently The Last Tree. More info at www.AfricanFilm.com

