Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (6 august 2020)

538 more people have tested positive from a 6,195 samples bringing national tally to 23,873. Cumulative tests in the Country stands at 335, 318. From the cases 516 are Kenyans & 22 foreigners. 333 are males & 205 females.Youngest 2 year old, oldest is 85 years
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
