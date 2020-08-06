Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,057 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 179,016 in the last 365 days.

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (6 august 2020)

538 more people have tested positive from a 6,195 samples bringing national tally to 23,873. Cumulative tests in the Country stands at 335, 318. From the cases 516 are Kenyans & 22 foreigners. 333 are males & 205 females.Youngest 2 year old, oldest is 85 years

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

You just read:

Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 Update (6 august 2020)

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.