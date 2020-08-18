New Circumcision Clinic Serving London, Hamilton, Guelph & Kitchener, Ontario
Gentle Procedures Hamilton Now Offering Pollock Technique™ Circumcision for All Ages in Southwest Ontario
Our team will walk you through each step to ensure you fully understand what will happen and that you are prepared for the procedure and aftercare.”LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtually Painless Pollock Technique™ Circumcision Now Available in Hamilton for Babies, Boys, Teens, and Adult Men.
— Dr. Emmanuel Kanu
Gentle Procedures Hamilton is offering virtually painless Pollock Technique™ circumcision for babies, boys, teens, and adult men.
The Pollock circumcision method is a virtually pain-free technique that involves the use of a Mogen clamp along with long-acting local anaesthetics.
Shang Ring circumcision is also offered for adult men and older boys. Shang Ring is a quick, virtually painless and bloodless procedure providing a sutureless circumcision without track marks.
Both provide equally good cosmetic results.
No medical referral or hospital visit is necessary.
Procedures are performed under local anaesthetic with a short visit to the clinic for the procedure, as well as a later follow up appointment.
After extensive research on circumcision methods in use today and around the world, Dr. Emmanuel Kanu chose to have training with Dr. Neil Pollock, one of the foremost authorities on circumcision.
Dr. Pollock’s research into developing a safe, quick, and virtually pain free approach to circumcision has been widely recognized around the world.
Dr. Kanu is proud to bring Dr. Pollock’s technique for circumcision to Hamilton, and the clinic has grown enormously as a result.
Families travel to the Hamilton circumcision clinic from London, Niagara Falls, Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo, and beyond for infant circumcision.
Appointments are available quickly. Contact the clinic directly to book or for more information.
Dr. Kanu Is the only physician in the region who is a trained and certified provider of Pollock Technique™ circumcision. Gentle Procedures Hamilton is part of the Gentle Procedures network of circumcision clinics across Canada and around the world.
Gentle Procedures Hamilton also offers penile frenulectomy and frenuloplasty - procedures that can alleviate the pain associated with a tight penile frenulum - the band of tissue connecting the glans to the shaft of the penis on its underside.
A tight frenulum can exist in both circumcised and uncircumcised men and can create a restriction that is susceptible to micro-trauma, causing bleeding and painful erections. A penile frenulectomy is a specialized technique that treats this condition by removing the tight restriction, allowing increased penile skin range of motion and sexual enjoyment.
The mission of Gentle Procedures Clinic is to uphold the highest international standards of male surgical care while treating patients with compassion, dignity, and respect.
Dr. Emmanuel Kanu MBBS, MRCGP, LMCC, CCFP
Gentle Procedures Hamilton
+1 289-389-3748
