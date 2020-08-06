Iran: Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters and Resistance Units honor fallen heroes of the 1988 massacre

Tehran- Maryam Rajavi - Blood of the martyrs of 1988 massacre is the seed of the Iranian uprisings- July 2020 Tehran and Semnan The rebelious youth are inspired by the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre – July 2020 Shiraz, Mashhad, Rudsar and Rasht- Commemoration the martyrs of the 1988 massacre- July 2020 Tehran- 1988 massacre is the biggest unpunished crime against humanity – July 2020 Mashhad and Tehran- We neither forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre of shackled prisoners – July 2020 Tehran, Shahriar, Kerman, Mazandaran & Mashhad- Writing graffiti – “Down with Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi”- August 2020 Babol, Zahedan, Rasht, Shiraz& Kerman- Commemoration of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre, by Resistance Units- August, 2020 Tehran- Massoud Rajavi, Victory will be achieved if we raise our efforts a 100 time more

In August 1988, more than 30,000 political prisoners, were massacred by the clerical regime, making it a manifest case of a crime against humanity.

PARIS, FRANCE, August 6, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- “We will not forgive, nor forget, the perpetrators of the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners must be brought to justice”Marking the 32nd anniversary of the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran , the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) supporters and the Resistance Units, commemorated the fallen heroes of this crime and called for the perpetrators of this heinous crime to be prosecuted. These activities took place in Tehran and most other cities including Semnan, Shiraz, Rudsar, Rasht, Isfahan, Mashhad, Iranshahr, Zanjan, Ahvaz, Ilam, Khorramabad, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, Dezful, Shahriyar, Kerman, Mazandaran, Babol, Zahedan, Borujerd, Hamedan, Neyshabur, Tabriz and Hashtgerd.In August 1988, more than 30,000 political prisoners, most of them members and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), were massacred by the clerical regime, making it a manifest case of a crime against humanity.Some of the slogans used in this campaign were: "We demand accountability for the perpetrators of the 1988 heinous massacre against humanity," "1988 massacre is the biggest unpunished crime against humanity," "Blood of the martyrs of 1988 massacre is the seed of the Iranian uprisings," "We will not forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre of detained prisoners," "Maryam Rajavi: Our commitment is to remain faithful to the people's sovereignty and vote," "We will overthrow this regime and take Iran back from the mullahs," “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)August 6, 2020

