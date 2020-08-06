Iran: Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters and Resistance Units honor fallen heroes of the 1988 massacre

Tehran- Maryam Rajavi - Blood of the martyrs of 1988 massacre is the seed of the Iranian uprisings- July 2020

Tehran- Maryam Rajavi - Blood of the martyrs of 1988 massacre is the seed of the Iranian uprisings- July 2020

Tehran and Semnan The rebelious youth are inspired by the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre – July 2020

Tehran and Semnan The rebelious youth are inspired by the sacrifices of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre – July 2020

Shiraz, Mashhad, Rudsar and Rasht- Commemoration the martyrs of the 1988 massacre- July 2020

Shiraz, Mashhad, Rudsar and Rasht- Commemoration the martyrs of the 1988 massacre- July 2020

Tehran- 1988 massacre is the biggest unpunished crime against humanity – July 2020

Tehran- 1988 massacre is the biggest unpunished crime against humanity – July 2020

Mashhad and Tehran- We neither forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre of shackled prisoners – July 2020

Mashhad and Tehran- We neither forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre of shackled prisoners – July 2020

Tehran, Shahriar, Kerman, Mazandaran & Mashhad- Writing graffiti – “Down with Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi”- August 2020

Tehran, Shahriar, Kerman, Mazandaran & Mashhad- Writing graffiti – “Down with Khamenei, Hail to Rajavi”- August 2020

Babol, Zahedan, Rasht, Shiraz& Kerman- Commemoration of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre, by Resistance Units- August, 2020

Babol, Zahedan, Rasht, Shiraz& Kerman- Commemoration of the martyrs of the 1988 massacre, by Resistance Units- August, 2020

Tehran- Massoud Rajavi, Victory will be achieved if we raise our efforts a 100 time more

Tehran- Massoud Rajavi, Victory will be achieved if we raise our efforts a 100 time more

In August 1988, more than 30,000 political prisoners, were massacred by the clerical regime, making it a manifest case of a crime against humanity.

We demand accountability for the perpetrators of the 1988 heinous massacre against humanity”
— NCRI
PARIS, FRANCE, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “We will not forgive, nor forget, the perpetrators of the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners must be brought to justice”

Marking the 32nd anniversary of the 1988 massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in Iran, the People’s Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI / MEK) supporters and the Resistance Units, commemorated the fallen heroes of this crime and called for the perpetrators of this heinous crime to be prosecuted. These activities took place in Tehran and most other cities including Semnan, Shiraz, Rudsar, Rasht, Isfahan, Mashhad, Iranshahr, Zanjan, Ahvaz, Ilam, Khorramabad, Qom, Karaj, Kermanshah, Dezful, Shahriyar, Kerman, Mazandaran, Babol, Zahedan, Borujerd, Hamedan, Neyshabur, Tabriz and Hashtgerd.

In August 1988, more than 30,000 political prisoners, most of them members and supporters of the Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK), were massacred by the clerical regime, making it a manifest case of a crime against humanity.

Some of the slogans used in this campaign were: "We demand accountability for the perpetrators of the 1988 heinous massacre against humanity," "1988 massacre is the biggest unpunished crime against humanity," "Blood of the martyrs of 1988 massacre is the seed of the Iranian uprisings," "We will not forgive nor forget the 1988 massacre of detained prisoners," "Maryam Rajavi: Our commitment is to remain faithful to the people's sovereignty and vote," "We will overthrow this regime and take Iran back from the mullahs," “Down with Khamenei, hail to Rajavi.”

Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
August 6, 2020

Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
email us here

We will not forgive, nor forget, the perpetrators of the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners must be brought to justice

You just read:

Iran: Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters and Resistance Units honor fallen heroes of the 1988 massacre

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Shahin Gobadi
NCRI
+33 6 50 11 98 48
Company/Organization
NCRI
15 rue des gords
Auvers-Sur-Oise, 95430
France
+33 6 50 23 13 14
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) represents an enduring democratic political coalition, founded in Tehran in July 1981, which has steadfastly sought an end to religious dictatorship and promotes a free and democratic Iran based on its platform. The NCRI has adopted numerous plans for future Iran, one of which is the Plan to form a National Solidarity Front to overthrow the religious dictatorship ruling Iran. The plan calls for all forces who reject the ruling theocracy with all its factions, and who endorse the separation of religion and state and believe in a republic to join the front. Mrs. Rajavi, described the Front as "a reflection of the most profound democratic yearnings of all the people of Iran, regardless of ideology, belief, religion and ethnicity that transcends all partisan and political interests." She said the Front "embodies the unshakable resolve of the Iranian people to overthrow the mullahs' inhuman regime."

More From This Author
Iran: Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters and Resistance Units honor fallen heroes of the 1988 massacre
Iran: Activities of the defiant youth in Tehran, other cities to break the atmosphere of terror and intimidation
NCRI, the most effective force against the ruling theocracy in Iran holds its plenary session on its 40th anniversary
View All Stories From This Author