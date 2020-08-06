BERNINA OF AMERICA INTRODUCES THE NEW BERNINA Q 16 MACHINE

/EIN News/ -- Aurora, Ill., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BERNINA of America, the premier manufacturer of sewing, embroidery and quilting machines, is proud to announce the launch of the new BERNINA Q 16 machine. The Q 16 machine is 100% designed and engineered by BERNINA in Switzerland and is an extension of BERNINA’s current Longarm Quilting Machines, the Q 20 and Q 24. The new Q 16 features a spacious 16-inch workspace making it the perfect solution for quilters who need more throat space.

“We are incredibly proud to introduce our new BERNINA Q 16 machine,” said Paul Ashworth, President of BERNINA of America. At BERNINA, we are well aware that quilting dreams are often bigger than the space available to create. That is precisely why we designed a longarm machine specifically for quilters who need more throat space to bring their creations to life. We are excited to give our loyal customers a machine that is sized for small spaces at a price that is budget-conscious.”

The new Q 16 machine has all the amazing benefits of the BERNINA Q 20 sit-model. Each Q 16 comes equipped with innovative features that have become synonymous with BERNINA including a Stitch Regulator to make freehand quilting easy. The Q16 will also have a maximum sewing speed of 2,000 stitches per minute, a color touch screen, a unique digital thread tension adjustment and a needle threader. Additionally, the Q 16 machine is compatible with multiple table options that allow users to adjust the height and easily store it away when not in use. Each table is sturdy and comes in many different designs including the Standard Cabinet, Elevated Cabinet, Lift Table and Folding Table. The Q 16 machine starts at $8,999 MSRP.

About BERNINA

Founded in Switzerland more than 100 years ago, BERNINA is the world’s premier manufacturer with a proven reputation for offering quality state-of-the-art sewing, quilting and embroidery machines, overlockers, and embroidery software. BERNINA’s leadership is marked by an impressive number of ambassadors, industry leaders, influencers and bloggers who chose to partner with the company. BERNINA products are sold in the United States through a network of over 400 fully trained independent dealerships that also offer support and education. Select BERNINA and bernette machines, and BERNINA software can also be purchased online. BERNINA products are designed for beginning to advanced sewists and priced to meet a variety of budgets, with new products being introduced every year. You can follow BERNINA on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and read BERNINA’s WeAllSew blog. To learn more about BERNINA and to find a Dealer, visit www.bernina.com.

