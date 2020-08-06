Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mobivity to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that Mobivity will be presenting at the virtual Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference being held August 11th-13th, 2020.

Dennis Becker, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Lynn Tiscareno, Chief Financial Officer, will be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contacts

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
brett@haydenir.com • (646) 536-7331

Jeff Stanlis • Partner and Vice President, Communications, Hayden IR
jeff@haydenir.com • (602) 476-1821

Lynn Tiscareno • Chief Financial Officer, Mobivity
(877) 282-7660

