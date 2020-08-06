Jay At Play Introduces Mushabelly Collectible Plush Characters
Global toy brand Jay At Play introduces its range of soft and cuddly collectible plush characters for boys and girls.MIAMI, FL, USA, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mush 'em and they grumble, push 'em and they tumble – that's Mushabelly collectible plush characters from Jay At Play. Any way you mush, they're gonna grumble, grumble, grumble, says the global toy brand, as it introduces its range of soft and cuddly plush characters for girls and boys of all ages.
"At Jay At Play, we're delighted to introduce Loni the Llama, Sammy the Sloth, and Ethan the Elephant – just three of more than a dozen exclusive Mushabelly characters," says a Jay At Play representative, speaking from the global toy company's U.S. headquarters in Florida.
Each Mushabelly promises to be entertaining and fun, according to Jay At Play, with kids of all ages able to choose from a wide range of fun characters. Marketed as an excellent gift for both boys and girls, high-quality plush Mushabelly characters are not just soft and cuddly, but also highly collectible, too, Jay At Play reports.
Jay At Play customers can choose from Mushabelly characters including Loni the Llama, Lilly the Ladybug, Kodiak the Husky, Sammy the Sloth, and Duncan the Dragon.
Further Mushabelly characters, meanwhile, include Ozzy the Dinosaur, Cody the Brown Dog, Gana the Pink Shark, Mishu the Blue Shark, Ethan the Elephant, Zinerva the Narwhal, and Tundra the Fox, according to Jay At Play.
Mushabelly characters are available alongside Jay At Play's popular Boxy Girls, Wish Me Puppies, FlipaZoo, Lullabrites, Zigamazoos, Stuffaloons, and JamBrites, plus Twinkle Play Tents – one of a number of brand new, much-anticipated lines for the global toy company.
Jay At Play prides itself on creating toys that engage and enlighten, and which are now enjoyed by children in more than 75 countries around the world. Jay At Play's brands, products, advertising strategies, and marketing philosophy are, they say, all centered around consumer engagement, designed to drive sales at every touchpoint.
As such, Jay At Play is today the innovation category leader in dolls, plush, youth electronics, collectibles, craft and activities, and more. "We consistently create trend-setting toy products, such as Mushabelly," says a Jay At Play spokesperson, "that create a buzz, year after year, and boast incredible line extension success and outstanding brand equity."
"When you go to a store, shop online, or simply catch one of our television commercials," they add, "you'll find, we hope, each of our Jay At Play products thoroughly captivating and, what's more, entirely on top of industry standards."
Jay At Play's team is, the global toy brand says, anchored by industry icons, each of whom has years of breakthrough product development experience, backed up by track records in marketing success on a global scale.
Accordingly, and following an incredible reception for Mushabelly and other lines including Happy Nappers, Popzeez, Super Cute Little Babies Dolls, and all-new Twinkle Play Tents, Jay At Play is perfectly positioned for decades of further innovation, creation, and, most important of all, success in the always highly lucrative toy industry and youth electronics, collectibles, and craft and activities spaces.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
+1 786-233-8220
email us here