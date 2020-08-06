U.S. Global Investors Announces Its Airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), Now Trading on Wells Fargo Advisors’ Multiple Platforms

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, TX, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (Nasdaq: GROW) (“the Company”), a boutique registered investment advisory firm that focuses on niche markets around the world, is pleased to announce that its airlines ETF, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (JETS), was approved to trade on Wells Fargo Advisors’ multiple trading platforms. The inclusion became effective Tuesday, August 4, making JETS available to even more investors. As of June 30, Wells Fargo’s advisory assets stood at $569 billion, client assets at $1.6 trillion, and there were a reported 13,298 financial advisors. Wheels up at Wells Fargo!

This is the second time in as many weeks that JETS has been approved to trade on a large brokerage platform, the other being Citi Personal Wealth Management, which occurred on July 20.

“JETS continues to be the premiere destination for investors seeking to gain exposure to the global commercial aviation industry, which includes not just airlines but also aircraft manufacturers and airport services companies,” commented Frank Holmes, the Company’s CEO and chief investment officer. “The global race to develop a reliable coronavirus vaccine is accelerating, and in the meantime, people are cautiously returning to the skies. The number of commercial air passengers on U.S. carriers rose to a post-pandemic high of just under 800,000 on August 2, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). That’s a ninefold increase in passenger volume from the low set on April 14, when screenings totaled only 87,500. A year earlier, the number stood at 2.7 million passengers per day, so there’s still a lot of upside potential.

“It’s important to keep in mind that it’s in carriers’ best interest to maintain a clean, safe environment for travelers, especially now during the global pandemic,” Mr. Holmes continues. “According to travel advisory firm CarTrawler, each of the 25 leading carriers around the world has implemented some combination of measures intended to boost passengers’ confidence in the commercial flying experience. These measures include, but are not limited to, requiring face masks, taking temperatures and keeping the middle seat empty. I recently flew for business for the first time since February, on a nonstop Delta flight between San Antonio and Salt Lake City. The experience was excellent, and the jet was spotless. Before every flight, the cabin is fogged with disinfectant before a cleaning crew comes in to spray and wipe every surface.

“I believe the more aware passengers become of these precautions, the more willing they’ll be to fly, and ultimately this could be constructive for JETS,” Mr. Holmes says.

To learn more about the U.S. Global Jets ETF, click here.

About U.S. Global Investors, Inc.

The story of U.S. Global Investors goes back more than 50 years when it began as an investment club. Today, U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (www.usfunds.com) is a registered investment adviser that focuses on niche markets around the world. Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, the Company provides money management and other services to U.S. Global Investors Funds and U.S. Global ETFs.

