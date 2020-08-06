Photo Release -- Salvatore Patti joins WSFS Bank as Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Banking and Wealth Client Management – Greater Philadelphia

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salvatore J. Patti has joined WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), as Senior Vice President, Director of Commercial Banking and Wealth Client Management – Greater Philadelphia. Reporting to WSFS’ Executive Vice President, Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Stephen P. Clark, Patti’s primary focus is to strengthen the WSFS brand in the region and drive market share for the Commercial and Wealth divisions.

“Now more than ever, we are committed to helping grow the Philadelphia regional economy. We are thrilled to have Sal joining the team and are excited about the experience he brings to WSFS,” said Clark. “Sal is a veteran banker that has spent his career in the Philadelphia market. His deep knowledge of commercial banking and wealth management, combined with his commitment to the region will be an asset to WSFS and our Customers.”

Patti joins WSFS with 30 years’ experience delivering strong and consistent operating and financial results. Most recently, he served as Regional Managing Director at PNC Wealth Management, where he guided PNC’s largest wealth management market in driving new business and revenue increases. From 1996 to 2017, Patti held various production and management positions with PNC in the Commercial Bank, including senior vice president and market leader.

“I am very excited to join the WSFS team and grow our market share,” said Patti. “For 30 years, I have been committed to the Philadelphia market and look forward to joining a Bank with such a collaborative culture that continues to strategically grow to better serve Customers and their evolving needs.”

Patti is an active member of the community, serving on the Executive Boards of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corporation, where he was recently named Chairman of The Board, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia – Elementary Education and the Ed Snider Youth Hockey Foundation. He is also a Board Member for Kanbar College of Design Engineering & Commerce, Director & Treasurer of the Union League of Philadelphia and Co-Chairman of 2020 United Negro College Fund Philadelphia Mayor’s Masked Ball. Patti also previously served as an Executive Board Member for the American Liver Foundation from 2016-2019.

Patti is a resident of Philadelphia and received his B.A. in Accounting and Finance from Philadelphia University.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multi-billion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the greater Philadelphia region. As of June 30, 2020, WSFS Financial Corporation had $13.6 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $20.8 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 115 offices, 90 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (54), Delaware (43), New Jersey (16), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Cash Connect®, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, Christiana Trust of Delaware, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, West Capital Management, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Mortgage, and WSFS Wealth Investments. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.

Media Contact: Rebecca Acevedo (215) 253-5566 racevedo@wsfsbank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59d7bdd3-8b70-49d4-85f7-2b58efd51635

