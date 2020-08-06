Kenneth Shepherd Featured in Exclusive Interview on Ideamensch
Entrepreneur Kenneth Shepherd shared his career history, background, and industry insights with interview platform Ideamensch in an exclusive feature piece.PASADENA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kenneth Shepherd, the current Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Loenbro, was recently spotlighted in a feature piece appearing on Ideamensch, a unique interview platform which seeks to highlight the career paths and achievements of entrepreneurs, makers, and doers.
Shepherd’s feature piece covers how he first entered into his career field in the early 1990s after finishing a degree in Industrial Distribution at Sam Houston State. It also details some of the many jobs he has held, a few of which include positions for companies such as Prime Equipment (now United Rentals), Lone Star Rentals, Hi-Tech Industrial, a start-up company named Refractory Construction Services, Industrial Specialists, and BrandSafway. Though he began his career in a Sales Training position, a successful career progression has led Shepherd to eventually become the Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Loenbro. All-in-all, Shepherd’s Ideamensch spotlight offers insightful morsels from both his personal and professional life, illustrating his drive to succeed and motivation for success.
In the body of the interview, Shepherd also offers up valuable advice and guidance for those who may be curious about launching their own business or beginning a career in the field. In a particularly insightful moment of vulnerability, Shepherd shares with readers one of the most prominent failures of his early career, offering profound insight on how others can follow in his footsteps to overcome their own shortcomings. When it comes to recommendations regarding entrepreneurship, he offers up a single, crucial piece of advice: “Don’t ever give up.”
About Kenneth Shepherd
Kenneth Shepherd is the founder of Fishbone Services Inc. and current Vice President of Sales & Marketing for Loenbro, a leader in the world of industrial construction, inspection, and electrical. Well-known in his field for his ability to predict market trends and transform problems into possibilities, Shepherd has helped a multitude of companies improve sales and progress towards large-scale success. His professional background includes extensive experience in account management, sales, marketing, and more.
With several decades of career experience, Shepherd has helped companies in a wide range of industries transform their strategies in order to achieve significant and sustainable growth. His work experience boasts collaborations with companies such as Hi-Tech Industrial, BrandSafway, and more. Notably, he attributes much of his career success to his growth mindset and opportunistic approach. Shepherd is based currently out of Pasadena, Texas.
