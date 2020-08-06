Atera Honored as GetApp Category Leader

Named Leader in IT Asset Management and MSP Software

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atera , developer of the Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines Remote Monitoring and Management ( RMM ), Professional Services Automation ( PSA ), and remote access into one powerful solution, today announced that it has been named a GetApp Category Leader for IT Asset Management and MSP Software.

“We are excited for the recognition from GetApp as a Category Leader in IT Asset management and MSP Software,” said Gil Pekelman, Chief Executive Officer at Atera. “Our company has completely disrupted the industry through our technology, pricing, and automation. We are proud that our partners are excited to share their experiences about our technology and how it has helped their businesses grow, preform, and scale. We will continue to innovate our platform to enhance the partner experience and enable businesses around the world to easily stay connected.”

Get App Category Leader rankings is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the IT Asset Management and MSP Software space that offer the most popular solutions.

The Top 20 IT Asset Management report is available at https://www.getapp.com/it-management-software/it-asset-management/ . The Top 20 MSP Software report is available at https://www.getapp.com/it-management-software/managed-service-providers-msp/ .

To learn more about Atera, please visit https://www.atera.com/signup or email info@atera.com .

About Atera

Atera is the developer of a Data Science-based IT automation platform that combines RMM , PSA , and remote access into one powerful solution. Atera’s all-in-one innovative platform offers MSPs improved operational efficiency, seamless integration, end-to-end management, and disruptive pricing. To learn more, visit www.atera.com .

Media Contact

ARL Strategic Communications for Atera

Amanda.Lee@arlpr.com



