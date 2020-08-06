Veruna Announces New Partnership with Imperial PFS

Common customers will benefit from streamlined implementation and onboarding processes.

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veruna , developer of the insurance industry’s only comprehensive agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform, is pleased to announce a new partnership and integration with Imperial PFS®.



Veruna’s AMS, Veruna 2.0 , is built on the Salesforce Lightning platform, and not only features extensive customer relationship management (CRM), lead gen, marketing, portals, and sales capabilities, but also an upgraded user interface (UI), dynamic dashboards, enhanced email capabilities, and a completely-redesigned activity timeline. Imperial PFS® provides innovative premium finance and technology solutions which help insurance agencies achieve full digital transformations to gain operating efficiencies and broaden industry reach to new audiences and market segments.

“We are focused on finding ways to make it easier for our customers to increase speed and productivity around selling insurance,” said Jack Merriman, chief growth officer for Imperial PFS. “Integration with Veruna converts the premium finance transaction into a seamless process that leads to efficiency. The Veruna/IPFS partnership integration will continue to help our customers grow and bring value to the market. Veruna is a valued partner and the integration will drive the effectiveness of our mutual customers.”

“Imperial PFS has built a solid business on helping insurance agents become digital agents,” said Jennifer Carroll, CEO of Veruna . “Integrating Veruna 2.0 and Imperial PFS is an important step forward in further empowering the independent agent channel. We are pleased to have Imperial PFS on board as a new Veruna partner.”

Initial integration between Veruna and Imperial PFS was completed in a single, two-week sprint which sets the foundation for future “onboarding” processes in which setting up a new integration with Veruna/IPFS will be a matter of days to establish credentials and establish the agency workflow needed.

About Veruna



Veruna delivers the insurance industry’s only modern agency management system (AMS) built on the Salesforce platform and capable of driving quicker decisions using real-time data, robust analytics, and automated workflows with increased mobility, flexibility, customization, and integration all backed by the expansion capabilities inherent to the Salesforce AppExchange. For more information, please visit www.veruna.com .

About Imperial PFS (IPFS)