Wisconsin Farm Support Program Reopens for Applications Aug. 10-24
Release Date: August 6, 2020
MADISON – With $8.4 million still available to support Wisconsin agricultural producers, the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) reminds farmers who have been impacted by COVID-19 that the Wisconsin Farm Support Program will reopen for applications from August 10-August 24, 2020.
Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply if:
- They had gross income from farming between $10,000-$5 million in 2019, and
- They did not already receive a payment in the first round of the program.
Producers should be aware that gross income does not mean profit, and is not limited only to sales. “Income" is broadly defined to include a variety of types of income, such as rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program or payments from federal insurance programs, among other types of income.
About the Wisconsin Farm Support Program
The Wisconsin Farm Support Program was announced by Governor Tony Evers in May 2020. The program provided a total of $50 million in direct payments to support Wisconsin farmers who have faced financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
