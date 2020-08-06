CAMBRIA AND QUARTZ MASTER SETTLE PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT

Cambria successfully fights back against Brittanicca copycat product

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Cambria Company LLC, the leading producer of American-made quartz surfaces, announced that it filed and settled a patent infringement lawsuit in federal court against Quartz Master LLC, a distributor of quartz surface products.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleged unauthorized use and sale of Cambria’s patented Brittanicca™ design, which are prohibited by law.

As part of the confidential settlement of the lawsuit, though not admitting liability, Quartz Master agreed to stop selling the accused product (Calacatta Blois) and pay damages to Cambria for past infringement.

“We are pleased to have resolved this dispute regarding the copying of our Brittanicca design,” said Rebecca Shult, Executive Vice President, General Counsel at Cambria. “Cambria will continue to defend its intellectual property rights and invest in innovative designs and technology.”

As a leader in quartz surface products, Cambria holds dozens of issued patents and patent applications worldwide, as well as other extensive intellectual property rights covering its designs and technology.

About Cambria

Cambria Company LLC, headquartered in Le Sueur, MN, is the leading domestic producer of quartz surface products. It is a family-owned, American-made company that employs approximately 2,000 people across North America.

Eloise Goldman Cambria 952-944-1676 Eloise.Goldman@CambriaUSA.com