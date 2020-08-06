Sigma Announces the 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art Lens, the Definitive Portrait Prime for the Mirrorless Age

Fast-aperture full-frame prime lens that is surprisingly compact



Dust and Splash-proof construction

Completely new optical formula with 5 SLD and 1 Aspherical element

Stepping motor optimized for contrast and phase detection autofocus

Clicked and de-clicked aperture ring with Iris Ring Lock Switch

Available in L-Mount and Sony E-Mount

MSRP: $1199

Anticipated Shipping Date: Late August 2020

/EIN News/ -- RONKONKOMA, N.Y., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redefining the portrait lens category, the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens is a completely new design for full-frame mirrorless cameras, as the "DN" designation indicates. Announced today by Sigma Corporation, this is a complete reinvention of the definitive fast-aperture portrait prime that pairs class-leading optical performance with a compact, dust-and splash-proof design. Offered in both L-Mount and Sony E-Mount, this lens features a completely new optical formula that includes five Special Low Dispersion Elements and one aspherical element for exceptional edge-to-edge image sharpness. This new optical formula also thoroughly corrects aberrations, resulting in visually pleasing images with no color bleed, even at maximum aperture. Plus, the 11-blade rounded diaphragm ensures smooth, attractive bokeh. The 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens is handcrafted to the most exacting optical and mechanical tolerances in Sigma's Aizu, Japan production facility.

"Briefly put, the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art pairs large-aperture, professional-caliber optical performance with a lightweight, sturdy, and compact body, a combination which has long been difficult to achieve," reports Mark Amir-Hamzeh, President of Sigma Corporation of America. "This vision is finally realized with the new 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art lens."

A smaller focusing lens is paired with the stepping motor, which is optimized for both phase detection and contrast detection autofocus, allowing for this lens to be notably smaller than the 85mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art lens — over an inch shorter and more than a pound lighter than the previous version — while achieving a higher degree of edge-to-edge sharpness from F1.4 and through the entire aperture range.

The Sigma Art line has been consistently redefining both imaging excellence and pleasing in-the-hand experience, and this new lens continues that legacy. Dust and splash-proof design, aluminum and TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) construction, a brass bayonet, plus well-damped switches and rings demonstrate the level of build quality that the Art name represents. Additional benefits include an aperture ring that allows for clicked and de-clicked operation, a programmable AFL button on the lens barrel, and a new Iris Ring Lock Switch that prevents unintended movement of the aperture ring during image capture.

This combination of imaging characteristics, build quality, and compact size for its focal length and aperture combine to make this the class-defining portrait lens for full-frame mirrorless camera systems.

The lens will begin shipping late August 2020. / MSRP: $1,199.00

