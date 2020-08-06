BBQ Owner Sets Out to Feed Every First Responder in Garland

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit Owner Operator Jeff Bass is going beyond the four walls of his restaurant to serve his community by partnering with The Dickey Foundation to feed every Garland police officer for free.

Jeff Bass and volunteers from The Dickey Foundation will deliver free barbecue to all 300 Garland police officers throughout the week.

This act of service is Bass’ second community food drop in honor of first responders. In late July, the Garland, TX Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchisee fed all 250 firefighters and administrative staff as a show of thanks for their ongoing efforts during the pandemic.

“These first responders are community heroes and it’s incredibly gratifying to bring joy to our brave front-line officers with the simple gift of barbecue,” said Jeff Bass, Dickey’s Owner Operator and Board Member for the Garland Fire Club.

To feed every officer on each shift, Jeff Bass and The Dickey Foundation are delivering Dickey’s boxed lunches to the Garland Police Headquarters on Monday, Aug. 3 and Wednesday, Aug. 5 and at 12:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 7 and 8.

The Dickey Foundation sets out to provide safety equipment and overall support for local first responders. Although its reach is national, the efforts are extremely local and supports several programs, including Invest in a Vest, a program providing life-saving equipment for law enforcement officers.

About The Dickey Foundation

The Dickey Foundation, formerly known as Barbecue, Boots and Badges, supports first responders in communities across the United States. The foundation provides safety equipment such as helmets, shields, respiratory masks and overall support for local first responders. Although its reach is national, the efforts are extremely local and supports several programs including Invest in a Vest. For more information, visit https://www.thedickeyfoundation.org/.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked on-site in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

