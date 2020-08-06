Catapult Adventure Park Group Announces First Location in Federal Way, Washington

Multi-Attraction Catapult Adventure Park - The Next Generation of Adventure Parks - Coming Soon to Federal Way, Washington

FEDERAL WAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Catapult Adventure Park Group announced the planned opening of the first Catapult Adventure Park. This first park - a next generation adventure park - will open in late fall 2020 in Federal Way, WA. The park will be located in the Federal Way Crossings shopping center at 35025 Enchanted Pkwy S, Federal Way, WA 98003. Catapult Federal Way will have over 18 unique activities. There are plenty of in-park party areas for birthdays, corporate team outings, church groups, sports teams or any size group.

“We are very excited to announce the first Catapult location. There are many more Catapults in the pipeline and we will announce some of the locations very soon. We expect this Federal Way Catapult to add over 25 part-time, as well as several full-time jobs to Federal Way, WA” – Allan Jones – President of Catapult Adventure Park Group.

Catapult Adventure Park is thrilled to be coming to Federal Way, WA to provide a highly differentiated experience. This next generation park will include a variety of activities such as Ropes Course, Giant Airbag, Four Giant Slides, Dodgeball, Parkour, Wipe-Out, Interactive Game, Kid Zone with Huge Ball Pit, Gymnastics Tumble Tracks, Battle Beam, Neon Nights, as well as Main Court.

http://catapultfederalway.com

Catapult Adventure Park Group is based in Charleston, SC USA.

Visit us at http://catapultadventurepark.com for more information.