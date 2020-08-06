Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Statement Regarding the Death of Frank Williams

On Friday, July 31, at 9:39 a.m. officers with the Omaha Police Department responded to the area of 45th and Miami Streets.  On arrival they found Frank Williams, 59 unresponsive with a single puncture wound to his chest.  He was taken to UNMC where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.  The matter was referred to the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office due to a conflict of interest.  An autopsy of Williams was completed over the weekend.  While OPD’s investigation into the matter is still on-going, based upon all evidence available at this time it would appear that Williams’ death was legally justified and as a result no arrests have been made or charges filed.  

