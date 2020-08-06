Joe Korngiebel Joins Ceridian as Executive Vice-President, Chief Product and Technology Officer

Bringing 20+ years of industry-leading expertise and innovation to Ceridian

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian (NYSE: CDAY) (TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM), today announced that it has hired HCM industry veteran Joe Korngiebel as Executive Vice-President, Chief Product and Technology Officer.



Reporting to Leagh Turner, Ceridian’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Korngiebel will lead the product and technology teams to continue the company’s focus on innovation. Over the last 20 years, Mr. Korngiebel has led large, high performing teams to great success, including his most recent tenure at Workday where he served as Chief Technology Officer. Prior to Workday, he worked at Oracle/Peoplesoft. He brings deep human capital management domain expertise along with a strong focus on user experience, APIs, and platform technologies.

“Joe is a seasoned senior executive who has successfully led global product and technology teams at scale. He is a believer in putting the customer at the center of software design to drive more intuition and, therefore, increase lifetime value,” said Leagh Turner. “His expertise and passion for user experience and engagement are a great fit with our ambitious Dayforce growth strategy.”

“I admire Ceridian’s enduring entrepreneurial spirit, global ambitions, and commitment to leverage technology to continually empower customer success,” said Joe Korngiebel. “I am thrilled to be joining such a tremendous team, and I look forward to the impact we will drive together.”

Mr. Korngiebel, who is based in California, earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Computer Science from the California Polytechnic State University.

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.

Ceridian is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce , our flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Our platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian .

Forward-Looking Statement and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.