MobiusTrend: Netflix, Disney and WIMI Lead the 5G Entertainment Market with Original IP+AI Algorithms

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MobiusTrend, a market research company in Hong Kong, recently released a research report on 'Netflix, Disney, and WIMI lead the 5G entertainment market with original IP+AI algorithms.' From the angle of technology, AI is boring for ordinary users. Combined with specific scenes, however, AI takes root in people's daily life and often becomes an eye-catching IP. IP+AI technology has already appeared in the 5G entertainment field, and some global technology giants have already made this, which is worth learning.



Netflix is ​​an algorithm-based technology company. The algorithm does not care about the gender, age, or nationality of the audience. What it cares about is what type of film users like to watch. An excellent Asian TV series can also attract European users to watch. Netflix makes personalized recommendations for each TV viewer based on intelligent algorithms. Meanwhile, AI is extensively used in the platform experience and content distribution phases to improve efficiency and user engagement.

Disney, a regular on the global brands' list, is a super big IP made up of many high-value IPs, and it is a big IP that carries the dreams. As the world's largest brand consumer goods licensees, Disney makes full use of the power of IP, and cooperates with global licensors to launch a variety of consumer products, including clothing, toys, and food. In response to the COVID-19 epidemic, Disney parks around the world have been closed, leaving fans of Disney characters to watch cartoons at home. Disney launched its AR game "Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway: Adventure Kit" on the DisneyNow app. It is an AR game suitable for the whole family to participate in. Once you enter the scene, you can feel the classic pictures of Disney animation. In the AR world, players can build exclusive car tracks, including a variety of cars, props, and buildings.

Through years of research and development, the WIMI Hologram Cloud technical team has created the third generation of 6D light-field Holographic technology products. Its simulated user experience can be described as breathtaking. WIMI is working towards one of the world's largest integrated platforms of the Holographic AI area. WIMI has more than 4,325 Holographic content reserves, 295 related patents, and 76 software works. The technical aspects of WIMI are increasingly mature. Its commercial application scenarios mainly focus on five professional fields: home entertainment, light-field cinema, performing system, commercial distribution system, and advertising display system.

The Holographic cloud-advertising platform developed by WIMI will subvert the current communication and effect of traditional advertisements. Customers watch Holographic advertisements with three-dimensional effects, creating an immersive feeling. The product itself and the creative advertising effect will be refreshing, attracting many potential consumers. The outdoor street in the future will be composed of the large holographic projection screen and 3D stereoscopic advertising. Print advertising gradually fades out of life, and 3D vision becomes the mainstream.

With the fragmentation of the mobile Internet, it is more and more difficult to insight into users by using human experiences, and AI will play a more significant role in this. AI+IP is the best path for Internet marketing. On the one hand, AI itself may be an IP; on the other hand, AI will definitely be the best approach and tool to empower IP.

