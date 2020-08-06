9/11 Charity Announces Hallowed Tradition Will Continue

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation will give families of 9/11 victims the honor of reading their loved ones' names to mark the 19th anniversary of the attacks

/EIN News/ -- Staten Island, NY, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual, hallowed tradition of family members reading the names of the nearly 3,000 victims of the 9/11 attacks will take place again this year.

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, created in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who gave up his life to save others on 9/11, announced Thursday it is inviting 9/11 victims’ families to take part in a memorial ceremony on Friday, September 11, marking the 19th anniversary of the attacks.

Tunnel to Towers decided to take this step after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum announced the reading of the names would not happen at the memorial ceremony this year, citing COVID-19 concerns. The museum said a recording from their ‘In Memoriam’ exhibition would be played instead.

“We have tremendous respect for the 9/11 museum and its leadership. However, not allowing families the opportunity to read the names of their loved ones robs this solemn ceremony of much of its significance. That is why we are committed to safely giving these families a chance to honor and remember their loved ones in their own voices,” said Frank Siller, Chairman and CEO of Tunnel to Towers, who lost his brother Stephen in the attack.

The memorial ceremony is set to take place adjacent to Ground Zero and, as is the case each year, will begin at 8:40 a.m.

Every possible precaution will be taken to ensure the safety of those attending this ceremony. Masks will be provided on-site and will be mandatory for all in attendance, social distancing will be enforced and hand sanitizer will be available.

Tunnel to Towers will also limit the number of participants to approximately 140 speakers, each reading a share of the 2,977 names of those who had their lives taken from them by terrorists in the September 11, 2001 attack, and the six names of those who died on February 26, 1993 at the World Trade Center.

Speakers will be determined by lottery.

Family members wishing to take part in the ceremony may register at Tunnel2Towers.org.

Additional ceremonial details will be announced in the coming weeks.

Trevor Tamsen Tunnel To Towers Foundation 916-524-0941 Trevor.Tamsen@tunnel2towers.org Catherine Christman Tunnel To Towers Foundation 803-240-5863 Catherine.Christman@tunnel2towers.org