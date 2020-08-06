Onit Accelerates Workflow and Business Process Automation with Latest Version of its Apptitude Platform

Platform Transforms Legal Industry with New Functionality, Unlimited Potential for Building Solutions and a Catalog of More than 5,500 Apps

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management, contract lifecycle management and business process automation, today announced the latest version of its workflow and business process automation platform Apptitude.



The no-code platform is highly configurable and scalable. Apptitude supports an unlimited number of solutions – from department-specific, such as legal spend management, legal holds and legal service requests, to shared solutions across departments including compliance, finance, human resources, risk management, IT, marketing, operations and procurement.

Serving the enterprise, the platform supports hundreds of thousands of users, millions of files and transactions and has a global reach. Close to 300 people have been certified in building Apps in Apptitude, and 5,500 production Apps have been built and deployed. Onit’s 2020 summer release of Apptitude includes an entirely new visual drag-and-drop workflow builder that allows customers to create workflows in a way that is easy for even nontechnical people to understand.

“COVID-19 will certainly be an inflection point in the global economy. This pandemic proves that all companies need a technology platform that can enable rapid change,” commented Eric M. Elfman, CEO and co-founder of Onit. “Although it is uncertain what the new normal will be in the legal ecosystem, we can safely say that efficiency, collaboration, workflow and automation are now more imperative than ever before. The latest version of our platform addresses these challenges, making it easier than ever to build workflows, automate critical business processes and connect and empower a global workforce.”

Introducing Apptitude Process Builder

Onit built the new version of Apptitude to bridge the gap between technical and business users and designed it to simplify the creation of new workflows. Apptitude’s new visual interface, Process Builder, allows all users to build and manage business logic and workflows using a drag-and-drop interface.

The complexity of solutions being built with Apptitude has grown significantly over the last 10 years. Builders who were initially tasked with addressing simple workflow problems are now solving vastly more complex enterprise-wide challenges, including risk management and compliance, where the Onit solutions compete with the best purpose-built compliance software. Building and managing business logic at this scale can be challenging for even the most advanced users. Process Builder makes it easier for customers and project managers to understand how applications work and create efficient workflows.

Process Builder provides a visual interface for building workflows. Builders configure business logic by dragging and dropping actions and groups of actions exactly where they need to go. Building new workflows is intuitive and only takes minutes for experienced builders to learn. Most important, Process Builder works with existing Apptitude configurations, and no migration or changes are required to get started. The new release also makes it easy to “show your work” to other stakeholders in an agile build process so that internal customers can quickly and easily give their input. This helps shorten the time to value in Onit implementations, which often take weeks - not months.

“One of our primary goals with this summer release is to support our community of App builders and accelerate new workflow creation and execution across the enterprise,” explained John Gilman, vice president of product strategy at Onit. “Using the new visual drag-and-drop workflow builder, technical and business analysts are empowered to build Apps faster and more efficiently, enabling better connections and collaboration with key stakeholders and knowledge workers. The reaction I got from customers is that Process Builder is a game-changer. The App builder can instantly visualize the process, and the sponsor can demonstrate in real-time the work of the project team to internal stakeholders.”



The new version of Apptitude is generally available and delivers:

200+ Out-of-the-Box Workflow Actions: 200+ prebuilt workflow actions to easily and quickly create automated workflows, routines and integrations of all kinds

200+ prebuilt workflow actions to easily and quickly create automated workflows, routines and integrations of all kinds Visual Drag-and-Drop Workflow Builder: An intuitive visual interface for building and managing workflows and business logic that creates a visualization of the workflow before it’s even finished

An intuitive visual interface for building and managing workflows and business logic that creates a visualization of the workflow before it’s even finished No-Code Configuration: Prebuilt actions include base codes that require no code to configure into workflows and solutions.

Prebuilt actions include base codes that require no code to configure into workflows and solutions. Unlimited User Licensing: An unlimited number of users across numerous departments, verticals and geographies can access and collaborate within Onit.

An unlimited number of users across numerous departments, verticals and geographies can access and collaborate within Onit. Event-Driven Actions: The ability to customize event-driven actions that automate workflow processes

The ability to customize event-driven actions that automate workflow processes Highly Relational: Support for complex workflows and solutions with highly relational functionality that enables both parent/child and sibling relationships

The Power of the Platform

With a new Apptitude version release every month, legal and business teams can benefit from the latest technology innovations and best practices and stay up to date with industry trends and compliance regulations. Designed from the ground up to be a comprehensive, scalable and agile platform, it has unlimited potential for growth. Whether a legal department is looking to automate one process or 20, it can configure and deploy what is needed when it is required. It’s easy to enhance existing solutions and add new departments as needs change and a company evolves. Apptitude scales to support thousands of users and millions of documents, meaning companies will not outgrow the Apptitude platform.

The Onit Advantage – Onit Nation

The latest version of Apptitude has best practices from 400+ global companies that have built workflow solutions for more than a decade. Customers, employees and Onit’s technology and consulting partners have configured more than 5,500 Apps, comprised of 160 bespoke legal-focused workflow solutions with deployment in 120 countries. Onit has certified nearly 300 employees, partners and customers in more than 80 training sessions with 686 certification levels granted. The Onit implementation team, coupled with its partner network, brings decades of unmatched industry expertise to the creation, implementation and support of your solutions.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of enterprise workflow solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. Our solutions transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract management and legal holds, we operate globally and help transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. We help customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.