Jon Swearer Named Chief Credit Officer of The Victory Bank

/EIN News/ -- LIMERICK, Pa., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jon Swearer has been promoted to the position of Chief Credit Officer and Senior Vice President, of The Victory Bank upon Eric Offner’s retirement earlier this year.



Swearer will serve as a member of the executive management team and assist with the overall management, growth, and profitability of the bank including the development and implementation of the strategic plan and will manage the credit underwriting function of the bank. Swearer brings strong leadership and analytical skills to this position.



“Jon possesses many years of commercial banking experience, superior credit skills and the right temperament for the position,” stated Bank Leader, Joseph Major. “Eric was a mainstay of the bank for many years, and we are thrilled to be able to promote such a highly qualified individual to fill this important position.”



A resident of Spring City, Swearer served as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager with Victory since 2013, and was Relationship Manager and Small Business Lending Group Manager with National Penn Bank. He holds a Bachelor of Arts with a minor in history from Ursinus College where he graduated with department honors and also completed the PA Bankers’ Leadership program in 2017.

