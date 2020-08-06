The Wall Street Investor Forum Announces Details of the Upcoming Annual Investor Conference

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- The Wall Street Investor Forum today announces that its 28th Annual Investor Conference will be held in an exclusively virtual format on September 10 and December 3, 2020. The annual investor conference, first held in 1989, has featured more than 1,800 different public corporations over its extensive tenure, including a vast array of corporate luminaries such as Microsoft, Pfizer, General Electric, Dell, Biogen, Adobe and Mattel. This year, the Wall Street Investor Forum has consolidated its positioning as a must-attend event for institutional investors seeking to gain operational insights into some of North America’s leading companies.



This year’s virtual summit will be limited to 60 presenting public companies, with each corporation being afforded the opportunity to conduct both a keynote address as well as a series of one-on-one meetings with prospective investors. With the digital format of this year’s event affording delegates from a wide range of geographies the opportunity of attend the conference, the Wall Street Investor Forum aims to continue its role as a vibrant nexus of financial intermediation, facilitating the flow of capital to its most productive uses.

To register for the upcoming Wall Street Investor Forum, visit https://investor-conference.com

Several hundred equity management firms typically attend, including J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley Asset Management, Neuberger Berman, Dreyfuss, Goldman Sachs, Fidelity Management, and Black Rock. To maximize virtual investor conference attendance, The Wall Street Investor Forum will electronically distribute a comprehensive schedule of presenters to all categories of investors, which include the tens of thousands of institutional and professional investors who subscribe to highly regarded digital financial platforms such as Bloomberg, Thomson Reuters Refinitiv, The Fly on the Wall, PubCoCEO, Wall Street Calendar and various brands part of the InvestorBrandNetwork.

“We are no stranger to webcasting as our firm made investor relations history when we became the first to webcast to the public an institutional investor conference with 100 presenting NYSE/NASDAQ public companies at New York’s Grand Hyatt,” stated founder Gerald Scott. “This year’s event offers more investor meeting time than any other virtual conference, and we look forward to achieving higher levels of success with the participating companies and attending investors.”

About The Wall Street Investor Forum

The Wall Street Investor Forum has conducted 70 multitrack analyst conferences in which over 1,800 different NYSE/NASDAQ/OTC companies have presented and over 3,000 different institutions have attended in New York, Boston & London since 1990. Although conferences are now focused on small-cap/mid-cap companies, public companies ranging from General Electric, Microsoft Corp, Mattel, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Biogen, Unilever, EMC, and America Online have presented.

For more information, visit https://investor-conference.com

