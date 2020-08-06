Parliamentary year closes on August 14

Luanda, ANGOLA, August 6 - The National Assembly (AN) holds on the 14th of this month the solemn session to close the third legislative session of the IV Legislature, with the opposition claiming the approval of the draft law on the Institutionalization of local power. ,

UNITA, the largest opposition party, believes that the institutionalization of municipal power is fundamental to the consolidation of the democratic process underway in Angola and also "to give citizens the opportunity to participate in the development of their communities".

"We would like the Law on the Institutionalization of Municipal Power in Angola to be part of the agenda, since we are finishing the legislative year and the President of the Republic would have announced that 2020 would be the year of local elections in Angola," noted Navita Ngolo, 2nd vice-president of UNITA's parliamentary group.

According to the deputy, who was speaking at the end of the conference of the presidents of the parliamentary groups, which set the agenda for the extraordinary plenary on the 11th of this month, "there is a lack of political will on the part of the MPLA to institutionalize the municipal power in Angola".

The CASA-CE, for its part, noted that everyone should be interested so that the Law on the Institutionalization of Municipal Government, based on gradualism, is approved by consensus in the Chamber.

"The democratic process, which involves administrative decentralisation, must be given substance. It would be good to end the parliamentary year with the conclusion of the municipal power package," said Alexandre Sebastião André, president of the CASA-CE parliamentary group.

The same opinion was expressed by the presidents of the FNLA parties, Lucas Ngonda, and PRS, Benedito Daniel.