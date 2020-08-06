Form 1-A Filed by Energy and Water Development Ordered Qualified by SEC

/EIN News/ -- Miami, FL, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTC: EAWD) ("EAWD" or the "Company"), an engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to all kinds of industries and extreme environments, today announced that its Offering Statement on Form 1-A to offer up to $20 million of common stock, par value $0.001 (the “Common Stock”) at a price of $1.00 per share to qualified investors in a Reg A public offering has been qualified by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The Company expects this offering to allow the Company access to fixed equity pricing, a funding alternative it deems more favorable than variable rate convertible notes. Further, the Company believes its long-term equity and financing options will be significantly improved with the recent execution of several purchase orders and sales contracts described in the recently qualified filing. Assuming successful placement of up to 20 million shares of Common Stock, the Company plans to begin manufacturing, assembling, and commercializing its self-sufficient energy supplied Atmosphere Water Generation Systems (AWG’s) to fulfill existing orders. EAWD also plans to use funding from the offering to further advance digital marketing campaigns to promote the provision of safe water in challenged locations.

Chief Executive Officer, Ralph Hofmeier, stated, “We are positioning EAWD to capitalize on our revolutionary eAWG® product; a state-of-the art solution for the provision of safe water wherever it is required and where energy is not accessible. EAWD continues its active research and development of its innovative ‘Green Energy Tech’ (Water and Energy Development solutions) to combat water scarcity and to introduce advanced solutions to waste management.” Hofmeier added, “EAWD is positioned to be at the forefront of offering solutions to protect human health while designing sustainable water and energy solutions in these challenging times of disease outbreaks such as COVID-19.”

This announcement shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor may there be any sales of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful before registration or qualification under the laws of any such state.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (“EAWD”) is a green-tech engineering solutions company focused on delivering water and energy to extreme environments. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance, and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs). EAWD builds water and energy systems out of already-existing, proven technologies, utilizing their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients’ needs.

The Company’s website is: www.eawctechnologies.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “should,” “intend,” “estimate,” “projects,” variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company’s filings.

