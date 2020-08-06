MEDIA ADVISORY: Expert Commentary and Insight Available on COVID-19 Drug Development

/EIN News/ -- Perspectives on COVID-19 Vaccine and Therapeutic Development from Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development



BOSTON, Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development are available to provide objective analysis and commentary on the nature and pace of development of vaccines and therapeutics to prevent and treat COVID-19.

Examples:

R&D challenges in vaccine development

Cost of drug development

Duration of clinical trials and regulatory approval times

The changing nature of clinical trials, e.g., use of real world evidence and data, virtual clinical trials

Protocol complexity in clinical trials

Clinical trial success rates

Challenges of clinical trials, e.g., patient recruitment, retention, and demographics; clinical site initiation; data management

FDA-sanctioned regulatory frameworks for expediting drug development to meet urgent medical needs

Other FDA policies and procedures that can affect drug development speed

R&D challenges in developing drugs for rare diseases

Academic-industry collaboration on new drug development

Industry adoption of artificial intelligence and machine learning in drug discovery and development

Issues related to ensuring new drug safety and efficacy

Experts available:

Kenneth I Kaitin, PhD, Professor and Director of Tufts CSDD

Cell: 781-771-7729 Email: kenneth.kaitin@tufts.edu

Ken Getz, MBA, Professor and Deputy Director of Tufts CSDD

Cell: 617-590-4175 Email: kenneth.getz@tufts.edu

Joseph A. DiMasi, PhD, Research Associate Professor and Director of Economic Analysis

Cell: 617-777-4402 Email: joseph.dimasi@tufts.edu

Mary Jo Lamberti, PhD, Research Assistant Professor and Associate Director of Sponsored Research

Cell: 781-820-2613 Email: mary_jo.lamberti@tufts.edu

ABOUT THE TUFTS CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF DRUG DEVELOPMENT

The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development ( http://csdd.tufts.edu ) at Tufts University provides strategic information to help drug developers, regulators, and policy makers improve the efficiency and productivity of pharmaceutical R&D. Tufts CSDD, based in Boston, conducts a wide range of in-depth analyses on pharmaceutical issues and hosts symposia, workshops, and public forums, and publishes Tufts CSDD Impact Reports, a bi-monthly newsletter providing analysis and insight into critical drug development issues.