Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Reports Second Quarter Results

/EIN News/ -- EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (“Landmark,” the “Partnership,” “we,” “us” or “our”) (Nasdaq: LMRK) today announced its second quarter financial results.



Highlights

Reported rental revenue of $13.8 million, a 1% increase year-over-year;

Net income attributable to common unitholders of $0.61 per diluted unit, FFO of $0.19 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.33 per diluted unit;

Completed the sale of European outdoor advertising portfolio for a purchase price of £95 million in June 2020;

Completed the initial phase of the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (“DART”) project, with the deployment of more than 70 kiosks; and

Announced a quarterly distribution of $0.20 per common unit.

Discontinued Operations – Sale of European Outdoor Advertising Portfolio

On June 17, 2020, Landmark completed the sale of its interests in the joint venture that held its European outdoor advertising portfolio for a purchase price of £95 million, subject to certain adjustments. Accordingly, for all prior periods presented, the related assets and liabilities were reclassified to assets and liabilities held for sale on the consolidated balance sheets, and the related operating results are presented as income from discontinued operations on the consolidated statement of operations for all periods presented.

Second Quarter 2020 Results

Rental revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 was $13.8 million, an increase of 1% compared to the second quarter of 2019. Net income attributable to common unitholders per diluted unit in the second quarter of 2020 was $0.61, compared to $0.23 in the second quarter of 2019. Net income for the second quarter of 2020 included a gain on sale of assets of $15.7 million, which is included in income from discontinued operations, and net income for the second quarter of 2019 included a gain on sale of assets of $11.7 million. FFO for the second quarter of 2020 was $0.19 per diluted unit, compared to $0.07 in the second quarter of 2019. FFO included a $1.2 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedges and a $0.7 million foreign currency transaction loss in the second quarter of 2020, and a $4.0 million unrealized loss on interest rate hedges in the second quarter of 2019. AFFO per diluted unit, which excludes certain items including unrealized gains and losses on our interest rate hedges, was $0.33 in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.33 in the second quarter of 2019.

For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Partnership reported rental revenue of $27.7 million compared to $26.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, we generated net income of $17.3 million compared to $16.5 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019. Net income attributable to common unitholders for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $0.43 per diluted unit compared to $0.38 per diluted unit for the six months ended June 30, 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, we generated FFO of $0.20 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.66 per diluted unit, compared to FFO of $0.20 per diluted unit and AFFO of $0.64 per diluted unit during the six months ended June 30, 2019.

“We were very pleased with our financial and operating results in the second quarter, especially in light of challenges in the outdoor advertising industry,” said Tim Brazy, Chief Executive Officer of the Partnership’s general partner. “We are also encouraged by the significant improvement in outdoor traffic data which bodes well for the recovery of the outdoor advertising industry. With the steps we have taken to preserve liquidity and capital, including the recent sale of our European outdoor advertising portfolio, we believe that we are in a much better position today to navigate through this challenging environment.”

Quarterly Distributions

On July 24, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a distribution of $0.20 per common unit, or $0.80 per common unit on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. The distribution is payable on August 14, 2020 to common unitholders of record as of August 4, 2020.

On July 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.4375 per Series C preferred unit, which is payable on August 17, 2020 to Series C preferred unitholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

On July 22, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.49375 per Series B preferred unit, which is payable on August 17, 2020 to Series B preferred unitholders of record as of August 3, 2020.

On June 19, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Partnership’s general partner declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5000 per Series A preferred unit, which was paid on July 15, 2020 to Series A preferred unitholders of record as of July 1, 2020.

Capital and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2020, the Partnership had $58 million of outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility (the “Facility”), and approximately $392 million of undrawn borrowing capacity under the Facility, subject to compliance with certain covenants.

Recent Acquisitions

Year-to-date through June 30, 2020, the Partnership acquired a total of 7 assets for total consideration of approximately $1.3 million. The acquisitions were immediately accretive to AFFO and funded primarily with borrowings under the Partnership’s existing credit facility.

At-The-Market (“ATM”) Equity Programs

Year-to-date through June 30, 2020, the Partnership issued 109,724 common units, 23,287 Series A preferred units and 84,139 Series B preferred units through its At-The-Market (“ATM”) issuance programs for gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million.

Conference Call Information

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

The Partnership owns and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets that the Partnership leases to companies in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising and renewable power generation industries.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

FFO, is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance of an equity REIT in order to recognize that income-producing real estate historically has not depreciated on the basis determined under GAAP. We calculate FFO in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trust (“NAREIT”). FFO represents net income (loss) excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization expense, real estate related impairment charges, gains (or losses) on real estate transactions, adjustments for unconsolidated joint venture, and distributions to preferred unitholders and noncontrolling interests.

FFO is generally considered by industry analysts to be the most appropriate measure of performance of real estate companies. FFO does not necessarily represent cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers FFO an appropriate measure of performance of an equity REIT because it primarily excludes the assumption that the value of the real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, and because industry analysts have accepted it as a performance measure. The Partnership's computation of FFO may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs.

Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO") is a non-GAAP financial measure of operating performance used by many companies in the REIT industry. AFFO adjusts FFO for certain non-cash items that reduce or increase net income in accordance with GAAP. AFFO should not be considered an alternative to net earnings, as an indication of the Partnership's performance or to cash flow as a measure of liquidity or ability to make distributions. Management considers AFFO a useful supplemental measure of the Partnership's performance. The Partnership's computation of AFFO may differ from the methodology for calculating AFFO used by other equity REITs, and therefore, may not be comparable to such other REITs. We calculate AFFO by starting with FFO and adjusting for general and administrative expense reimbursement, acquisition-related expenses, unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives, straight line rent adjustments, unit-based compensation, amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes, deferred income tax expense, amortization of above and below market rents, loss on early extinguishment of debt, repayments of receivables, adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture, adjustments for drop-down assets and foreign currency transaction gain (loss). The GAAP measures most directly comparable to FFO and AFFO is net income.

We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and we define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA before unrealized and realized gain or loss on derivatives, loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain or loss on sale of real property interests, straight line rent adjustments, amortization of above and below market rents, impairments, acquisition-related expenses, unit-based compensation, repayments of investments in receivables, foreign currency transaction gain (loss), adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture and the capital contribution to fund our general and administrative expense reimbursement. We believe that to understand our performance further, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be compared with our reported net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded limited partnerships, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of Adjusted EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our business to generate sufficient cash to support our decision to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA provides information useful to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to GAAP net income (loss), net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. Each of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA has important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income (loss) and net cash provided by operating activities, and these measures may vary from those of other companies. You should not consider EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. As a result, because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as presented below may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility. For a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please see the “Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA” table below.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements discuss future expectations, contain projections of results of operations or of financial condition or state other forward-looking information. You can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “project,” “could,” “may,” “should,” “would,” “will” or other similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Partnership’s control and are difficult to predict. These statements are often based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including examination of historical operating trends made by the management of the Partnership. Although the Partnership believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond its control, the Partnership cannot give assurance that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or intentions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include expected acquisition opportunities from our sponsor. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements contained in the Partnership’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”), including the Partnership’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Commission on February 27, 2020. These risks could cause the Partnership’s actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Statements of Operations

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020(1) 2019(1) 2020(1) 2019(1) Revenue Rental revenue $ 13,844 $ 13,687 $ 27,665 $ 26,902 Expenses Property operating 354 270 863 856 General and administrative 1,223 1,455 2,711 2,924 Acquisition-related 86 162 91 204 Depreciation and amortization 4,301 3,259 7,903 6,615 Impairments 102 — 184 204 Total expenses 6,066 5,146 11,752 10,803 Other income and expenses Interest and other income 96 112 271 446 Interest expense (4,393 ) (4,655 ) (8,691 ) (9,142 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (2,231 ) — Unrealized loss on derivatives (481 ) (3,570 ) (6,684 ) (5,728 ) Equity income from unconsolidated joint venture 687 164 837 109 Gain on sale of real property interests — 11,673 — 17,535 Total other income and expenses (4,091 ) 3,724 (16,498 ) 3,220 Income from continuing operations before income tax expense (benefit) 3,687 12,265 (585 ) 19,319 Income tax expense (benefit) (90 ) 3,112 (335 ) 3,122 Income from continuing operations 3,777 9,153 (250 ) 16,197 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 14,856 112 17,511 278 Net income 18,633 9,265 17,261 16,475 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 8 8 16 16 Net income attributable to limited partners 18,625 9,257 17,245 16,459 Less: Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,037 ) (3,021 ) (6,097 ) (5,915 ) Less: General Partner's incentive distribution rights — (197 ) — (394 ) Less: Accretion of Series C preferred units (96 ) (94 ) (193 ) (450 ) Net income attributable to common unitholders $ 15,492 $ 5,945 $ 10,955 $ 9,700 Income from continuing operations per common unit Common units – basic $ 0.02 $ 0.23 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.37 Common units – diluted $ 0.02 $ 0.23 $ (0.26 ) $ 0.37 Net income per common unit Common units – basic $ 0.61 $ 0.23 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 Common units – diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.23 $ 0.43 $ 0.38 Weighted average common units outstanding Common units – basic 25,476 25,339 25,468 25,338 Common units – diluted 25,476 25,339 25,468 25,338 Other Data Total leased tenant sites (end of period) 1,814 1,912 1,814 1,912 Total available tenant sites (end of period) 1,922 2,005 1,922 2,005



(1) Prior period amounts have been revised to reflect classification of the European outdoor advertising portfolio as discontinued operations. As a result, operating results of the European outdoor advertising portfolio are presented as income from discontinued operations on the consolidated statements of operations for all periods presented.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Consolidated Balance Sheets

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019(1) Assets Land $ 107,455 $ 107,558 Real property interests 520,029 509,181 Construction in progress 41,655 49,116 Total land and real property interests 669,139 665,855 Accumulated depreciation and amortization of real property interests (55,860 ) (48,995 ) Land and net real property interests 613,279 616,860 Investments in receivables, net 5,380 5,653 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture 62,062 62,059 Cash and cash equivalents 6,409 5,885 Restricted cash 3,103 5,619 Rent receivables 2,948 3,673 Due from Landmark and affiliates 2,058 1,132 Deferred loan costs, net 4,051 4,557 Deferred rent receivable 1,492 1,548 Other intangible assets, net 20,661 21,936 Assets held for sale (AHFS) — 114,400 Right of use asset, net 6,500 6,615 Other assets 7,451 5,668 Total assets $ 735,394 $ 855,605 Liabilities and equity Revolving credit facility $ 58,000 $ 179,500 Secured notes, net 278,377 217,098 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 4,837 3,842 Other intangible liabilities, net 6,826 7,583 Liabilities associated with AHFS — 64,627 Operating lease liability 6,723 6,766 Prepaid rent 5,758 5,391 Derivative liabilities 3,908 1,474 Total liabilities 364,429 486,281 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Series C cumulative redeemable convertible preferred units, 1,982,700 and 1,988,700 units

issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 47,709 47,666 Equity Series A cumulative redeemable preferred units, 1,745,328 and 1,722,041 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 40,785 40,210 Series B cumulative redeemable preferred units, 2,628,932 and 2,544,793 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 63,014 60,926 Common units, 25,478,042 and 25,353,140 units issued and outstanding at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 380,860 382,581 General Partner (160,323 ) (162,277 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (1,281 ) 17 Total limited partners' equity 323,055 321,457 Noncontrolling interests 201 201 Total equity 323,256 321,658 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and equity $ 735,394 $ 855,605



(1) Prior period amounts have been revised to reflect classification of the European outdoor advertising portfolio as discontinued operations. As a result, assets and liabilities of the European outdoor advertising portfolio were reclassified to assets and liabilities held for sale on the consolidated balance sheets.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Real Property Interest Table

Available Tenant Sites (1) Leased Tenant Sites Real Property Interest Number of

Infrastructure

Locations (1) Number Average

Remaining

Property

Interest

(Years) Number Average

Remaining

Lease

Term

(Years) (2) Tenant Site

Occupancy

Rate (3) Average

Monthly

Effective Rent

Per Tenant

Site (4)(5) Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6)

(In thousands) Percentage

of Quarterly

Rental

Revenue (6) Tenant Lease Assignment with Underlying Easement Wireless Communication 701 907 75.9 (7) 847 26.3 $ 5,165 38 % Outdoor Advertising 522 678 86.6 (7) 655 16.5 3,333 23 % Renewable Power Generation 15 47 29.7 (7) 47 30.0 484 3 % Subtotal 1,238 1,632 75.3 (7) 1,549 22.4 $ 8,982 64 % Tenant Lease Assignment only (8) Wireless Communication 117 169 46.7 149 15.4 $ 1,017 7 % Outdoor Advertising 33 36 61.7 34 12.5 231 2 % Renewable Power Generation 6 6 47.1 6 26.3 57 1 % Subtotal 156 211 49.2 189 15.2 $ 1,305 10 % Tenant Lease on Fee Simple Wireless Communication 18 28 99.0 (7) 25 16.1 $ 162 1 % Outdoor Advertising 28 28 99.0 (7) 28 6.0 226 2 % Renewable Power Generation 14 17 99.0 (7) 17 29.1 1,612 12 % Digital Infrastructure 6 6 99.0 (7) 6 50.6 1,557 11 % Subtotal 66 79 99.0 (7) 76 18.2 $ 3,557 26 % Total 1,460 1,922 70.5 (9) 1,814 21.4 $ 13,844 100 % Aggregate Portfolio Wireless Communication 836 1,104 66.8 1,021 24.5 92 % $ 1,991 $ 6,344 46 % Outdoor Advertising 583 742 77.1 717 15.9 97 % 1,799 3,790 27 % Renewable Power Generation 35 70 35.7 70 29.0 100 % 10,259 2,153 16 % Digital Infrastructure 6 6 99.0 6 50.6 100 % 85,776 1,557 11 % Total 1,460 1,922 71.0 (9) 1,814 21.4 94 % $ 2,517 $ 13,844 100 %

(1) “Available Tenant Sites” means the number of individual sites that could be leased. For example, if we have an easement on a single rooftop, on which three different tenants can lease space from us, this would be counted as three “tenant sites,” and all three tenant sites would be at a single infrastructure location with the same address.

(2) Assumes the exercise of all remaining renewal options of tenant leases. Assuming no exercise of renewal options, the average remaining lease terms for our wireless communication, outdoor advertising, renewable power generation, digital infrastructure, and aggregate portfolios as of June 30, 2020 were 3.2, 7.7, 16.7, 7.3 and 5.2 years, respectively.

(3) Represents the number of leased tenant sites divided by the number of available tenant sites.

(4) Occupancy and average monthly effective rent per tenant site are shown only on an aggregate portfolio basis by industry.

(5) Represents total monthly revenue excluding the impact of amortization of above and below market lease intangibles divided by the number of leased tenant sites.

(6) Represents GAAP rental revenue recognized under existing tenant leases for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Excludes interest income on receivables.

(7) Fee simple ownership and perpetual easements are shown as having a term of 99 years for purposes of calculating the average remaining term.

(8) Reflects “springing lease agreements” whereby the cancellation or nonrenewal of a tenant lease entitles us to enter into a new ground lease with the property owner (up to the full property interest term) and a replacement tenant lease. The remaining lease assignment term is, therefore, equal to or longer than the remaining lease term. Also represents properties for which the “springing lease” feature has been exercised and has been replaced by a lease for the remaining lease term.

(9) Excluding perpetual ownership rights, the average remaining property interest term on our tenant sites is approximately 62 years.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of Funds from Operations (FFO) and Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO)

In thousands, except per unit data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 18,633 $ 9,265 $ 17,261 $ 16,475 Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization expense 4,547 3,456 8,439 6,973 Impairments 102 — 184 204 Gain on sale of real property interests, net of income taxes (15,723 ) (8,620 ) (15,723 ) (14,482 ) Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 292 797 1,083 1,777 Distributions to preferred unitholders (3,037 ) (3,021 ) (6,097 ) (5,915 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interests (8 ) (8 ) (16 ) (16 ) FFO attributable to common unitholders $ 4,806 $ 1,869 $ 5,131 $ 5,016 Adjustments: General and administrative expense reimbursement (1) 929 1,134 2,030 2,128 Acquisition-related expenses 117 368 432 495 Unrealized loss on derivatives 1,192 4,013 8,483 6,775 Straight line rent adjustments 208 159 377 269 Unit-based compensation — — 120 130 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes 616 770 1,205 1,528 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (245 ) (214 ) (481 ) (438 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) (9 ) 53 (308 ) 53 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 2,231 — Repayments of receivables 101 124 243 274 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 39 (12 ) 77 25 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 728 47 (2,635 ) 68 AFFO attributable to common unitholders $ 8,482 $ 8,311 $ 16,905 $ 16,323 FFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.07 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 AFFO per common unit - diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.66 $ 0.64 Weighted average common units outstanding - diluted 25,476 25,339 25,468 25,338



(1) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

In thousands

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Income Net income $ 18,633 $ 9,265 $ 17,261 $ 16,475 Interest expense 4,631 4,692 9,332 9,180 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,547 3,456 8,439 6,973 Income tax expense 160 3,285 103 3,407 EBITDA $ 27,971 $ 20,698 $ 35,135 $ 36,035 Impairments 102 — 184 204 Acquisition-related 117 368 432 495 Unrealized loss on derivatives 1,192 4,013 8,483 6,775 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 2,231 — Gain on sale of real property interests (15,723 ) (11,673 ) (15,723 ) (17,535 ) Unit-based compensation — — 120 130 Straight line rent adjustments 208 159 377 269 Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (245 ) (214 ) (481 ) (438 ) Repayments of investments in receivables 101 124 243 274 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 996 1,461 2,490 3,144 Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss 728 47 (2,635 ) 68 Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement(1) 929 1,134 2,030 2,128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,376 $ 16,117 $ 32,886 $ 31,549 Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Net cash provided by operating activities $ 10,633 $ 8,716 $ 20,096 $ 16,883 Unit-based compensation — — (120 ) (130 ) Unrealized loss on derivatives (1,192 ) (4,013 ) (8,483 ) (6,775 ) Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — (2,231 ) — Depreciation and amortization expense (4,547 ) (3,456 ) (8,439 ) (6,973 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net 245 214 481 438 Amortization of deferred loan costs and discount on secured notes (616 ) (770 ) (1,205 ) (1,528 ) Receivables interest accretion — 3 — 6 Impairments (102 ) — (184 ) (204 ) Gain on sale of real property interests 15,723 11,673 15,723 17,535 Adjustment for uncollectible accounts (68 ) — (150 ) (5 ) Equity income from unconsolidated joint venture 687 164 837 109 Distributions of earnings from unconsolidated joint venture (250 ) (1,101 ) (925 ) (2,583 ) Foreign currency transaction gain (loss) (728 ) (47 ) 2,635 (68 ) Working capital changes (1,152 ) (2,118 ) (774 ) (230 ) Net income $ 18,633 $ 9,265 $ 17,261 $ 16,475 Interest expense 4,631 4,692 9,332 9,180 Depreciation and amortization expense 4,547 3,456 8,439 6,973 Income tax expense 160 3,285 103 3,407 EBITDA $ 27,971 $ 20,698 $ 35,135 $ 36,035 Less: Gain on sale of real property interests (15,723 ) (11,673 ) (15,723 ) (17,535 ) Amortization of above- and below-market rents, net (245 ) (214 ) (481 ) (438 ) Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture — — — — Foreign currency transaction gain — — (2,635 ) — Add: Impairments 102 — 184 204 Acquisition-related 117 368 432 495 Unrealized loss on derivatives 1,192 4,013 8,483 6,775 Loss on early extinguishment of debt — — 2,231 — Unit-based compensation — — 120 130 Straight line rent adjustment 208 159 377 269 Repayments of investments in receivables 101 124 243 274 Adjustments for investment in unconsolidated joint venture 996 1,461 2,490 3,144 Foreign currency transaction loss 728 47 — 68 Deemed capital contribution to fund general and administrative expense reimbursement (1) 929 1,134 2,030 2,128 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,376 $ 16,117 $ 32,886 $ 31,549



(1) Under the omnibus agreement with Landmark, we agreed to reimburse Landmark for expenses related to certain general and administrative services that Landmark will provide to us in support of our business, subject to a quarterly cap equal to 3% of our revenue during the current calendar quarter. This cap on expenses will last until the earlier to occur of: (i) the date on which our revenue for the immediately preceding four consecutive fiscal quarters exceeded $120 million and (ii) November 19, 2021. The full amount of general and administrative expenses incurred will be reflected in our income statements, and to the extent such general and administrative expenses exceed the cap amount, the amount of such excess will be reimbursed by Landmark and reflected in our financial statements as a capital contribution from Landmark rather than as a reduction of our general and administrative expenses, except for expenses that would otherwise be allocated to us, which are not included in our general and administrative expenses.